News

2024 4BR Conductor of the Year

These were the top three MDs who created the performances to savour in the past year for our panel.

Conductor of the Year
  Paul Holland claims the award after inspiring his band to new heights in 2024

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

        

Winner: Paul Holland


2. Frederic Theodoloz

3. Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

A wonderful way to round off an outstanding year for Paul Holland as he claims his first '4BR Conductor of the Year' award with 9 first choice nominations from the panel.

2024 not only saw him lead Flowers to a historic National Championship of Great Britain title, but they were only narrowly pipped by Brass Band Treize Etoile at the British Open.
Victories at the West of England Championship (their first since 2019) and the French Open were added to by his inventive musical vision that also brought a podium finish at Brass in Concert.

In addition he inspired Tertnes to an excellent fourth place finish at the Norwegian National Championships and Schoonhoven to a slightly more contentious third place at the Dutch Nationals later in the year.

All that and he had time in a busy freelance schedule for course tutoring and a few other things too.

Runner-up is last year's winner Frederic Theodoloz for a 2024 which he was also seen with the baton in Stavanger to go with his leadership of Treize Etoiles whom he led to Euroepan and British Open success. He picked up 4 first choice nominations.

One of the rising stars of the elite level banding movement in Katrina Marzella-Wheeler is a well-deserved third, picking up top 3 nominations from six members of the panel.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)

Past Winners:

2023: Frederic Theodoloz
2022: Russell Gray
2021: Arsene Duc
2020: Philip Harper
2019: Philip Harper
2018: Arsene Duc
2017: Ingar Bergby
2016: Philip Harper
2015: Philip Harper
2014: Nicholas Childs
2013: Philip Harper
2012: Allan Withington
2011: David King
2010: Ian Porthouse
2009: Robert Childs
2008: Robert Childs
2007: Allan Withington
2006: Allan Withington
2005: Nicholas Childs
2004: Ray Farr
2003: David King
2002: Russell Gray
2001: David King

        

