2024 4BR Conductor of the Year

These were the top three MDs who created the performances to savour in the past year for our panel.

Winner: Paul Holland





2. Frederic Theodoloz

3. Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

A wonderful way to round off an outstanding year for Paul Holland as he claims his first '4BR Conductor of the Year' award with 9 first choice nominations from the panel.

2024 not only saw him lead Flowers to a historic National Championship of Great Britain title, but they were only narrowly pipped by Brass Band Treize Etoile at the British Open.

Victories at the West of England Championship (their first since 2019) and the French Open were added to by his inventive musical vision that also brought a podium finish at Brass in Concert.

In addition he inspired Tertnes to an excellent fourth place finish at the Norwegian National Championships and Schoonhoven to a slightly more contentious third place at the Dutch Nationals later in the year.

All that and he had time in a busy freelance schedule for course tutoring and a few other things too.

Runner-up is last year's winner Frederic Theodoloz for a 2024 which he was also seen with the baton in Stavanger to go with his leadership of Treize Etoiles whom he led to Euroepan and British Open success. He picked up 4 first choice nominations.

One of the rising stars of the elite level banding movement in Katrina Marzella-Wheeler is a well-deserved third, picking up top 3 nominations from six members of the panel.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)

Past Winners:

2023: Frederic Theodoloz

2022: Russell Gray

2021: Arsene Duc

2020: Philip Harper

2019: Philip Harper

2018: Arsene Duc

2017: Ingar Bergby

2016: Philip Harper

2015: Philip Harper

2014: Nicholas Childs

2013: Philip Harper

2012: Allan Withington

2011: David King

2010: Ian Porthouse

2009: Robert Childs

2008: Robert Childs

2007: Allan Withington

2006: Allan Withington

2005: Nicholas Childs

2004: Ray Farr

2003: David King

2002: Russell Gray

2001: David King