                 

*
banner

News

2024 4BR Band of the Year

So many great bands on top form during the year, but these were the three that stood out for our panel.

Band of the Year
  As they did in Palanga, Brass Band Treize Etoiles retained their premier accolade

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

        

Winner: Brass Band Treize Etoiles


2. Flowers

3. Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

Although they didn't dominate the contesting world as they did in 2023, the remarkable Swiss band still retained the European title in Palanga and won the British Open in truly memorable fashion in Birmingham.

Added to that they also provided one of the concert highlights of the year with their performance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

It saw 8 of our panel pick them as their first-choice nomination, with five going to the superb runner-up Flowers, who pushed them so close at the British Open.

They went on to claim the National title at the Royal Albert Hall by a clear-cut margin to add to the silverware won at the French Open and West of England Regional Championships earlier in the year and in making some very fine concert appearances.

Third place goes to Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag with one first choice nomination and eight other top-three nominations in a year in which they retained their domestic supremacy battle for European glory and still committed themselves to investing in the next generation of players.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)

Although they didn't dominate the contesting world as they did in 2023, the remarkable Swiss band still retained the European title in Palanga and won the British Open in truly memorable fashion4BR

Past Winners:

2023: Brass Band Treize Etoiles
2022: Brighouse & Rastrick
2021: Foden's
2020: Foden's
2019: Cory
2018: Valaisia Brass Band
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik
2016: Cory
2015: Cory
2014: Black Dyke
2013: Cory
2012: Foden's
2011: Brighouse & Rastrick
2010: Tredegar
2009: Cory
2008: Cory
2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band
2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
2005: Black Dyke
2004: Yorkshire Building Society
2003: Yorkshire Building Society
2002: Foden's Richardson
2001: Yorkshire Building Society

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

gRETHE tONHEIM

2024 4BR Special Award

December 25 • The award this year goes to Grethe W Tonheim, who continues to inspire with her playing, teaching and musicianship

Band of the Year

2024 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • So many great bands on top form during the year, but these were the three that stood out for our panel.

Conductor of the Year

2024 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • These were the top three MDs who created the performances to savour in the past year for our panel.

pLAYER

2024 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • So many great individual performers on show this year, but this trio were exceptional.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

December 24 • Solo Baritone Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line up building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 19 • Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top