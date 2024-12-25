2024 4BR Band of the Year

So many great bands on top form during the year, but these were the three that stood out for our panel.

Winner: Brass Band Treize Etoiles





2. Flowers

3. Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

Although they didn't dominate the contesting world as they did in 2023, the remarkable Swiss band still retained the European title in Palanga and won the British Open in truly memorable fashion in Birmingham.

Added to that they also provided one of the concert highlights of the year with their performance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

It saw 8 of our panel pick them as their first-choice nomination, with five going to the superb runner-up Flowers, who pushed them so close at the British Open.

They went on to claim the National title at the Royal Albert Hall by a clear-cut margin to add to the silverware won at the French Open and West of England Regional Championships earlier in the year and in making some very fine concert appearances.

Third place goes to Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag with one first choice nomination and eight other top-three nominations in a year in which they retained their domestic supremacy battle for European glory and still committed themselves to investing in the next generation of players.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)

Past Winners:

2023: Brass Band Treize Etoiles

2022: Brighouse & Rastrick

2021: Foden's

2020: Foden's

2019: Cory

2018: Valaisia Brass Band

2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik

2016: Cory

2015: Cory

2014: Black Dyke

2013: Cory

2012: Foden's

2011: Brighouse & Rastrick

2010: Tredegar

2009: Cory

2008: Cory

2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band

2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

2005: Black Dyke

2004: Yorkshire Building Society

2003: Yorkshire Building Society

2002: Foden's Richardson

2001: Yorkshire Building Society