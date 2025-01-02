Wobplay adds to New Year attractions

The leading media platform has been adding more great music for people to enjoy.

2025 will bring plenty of new viewing and listening attractions to the Wobplay.com platform.

Not only will the year bring extensive coverage from the major championships such as the European Championship in Stavanger, the British Open, Siddis and Brass in Concert, but there are also plenty more concert productions and the latest recording projects from bands and soloists to enjoy.

The Armed Man

A new series of recordings are also being including in an expanded Archive Section — with the latest being a massed band and chorus 'The Armed Man' by composer Karl Jenkins, conducted by Howard Evans.

Also added has been Black Dyke Band's recent 'Yorkshire Christmas Spectacular' recorded at Sheffield City Hall alongside Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus has already been added.

Latest recordings

The latest recordings from Black Dyke ('Elysian Fields' and 'Above and Byond'); Brass Band Willebroek ('Violet — Volume 2'); Brighouse & Rastrick ('Another World: The Music of Dorothy Gates'); Cory ('140') and Tredegar ('Holst at 150').

These are supplemented by great solo recordings from the award-winning Sheona White ('The Beauty Within') and Brett Baker ('The Light Fantastic') as well as special features such as 'The Heaton Legacy' by Foden's Band.

All this of course and there is the annual 'Regionals 2025' release of the works by Derek Bourgeois, Morley Calvert, Oliver Waespi, Jacob de Haan and Andrea Price.

Enjoy



Go to: www.wobplay.com