                 

*
banner

News

Wobplay adds to New Year attractions

The leading media platform has been adding more great music for people to enjoy.

Wobplay
  The Wobplay platform continues to add attractions to subscribers

Thursday, 02 January 2025

        

2025 will bring plenty of new viewing and listening attractions to the Wobplay.com platform.

Not only will the year bring extensive coverage from the major championships such as the European Championship in Stavanger, the British Open, Siddis and Brass in Concert, but there are also plenty more concert productions and the latest recording projects from bands and soloists to enjoy.

The Armed Man

A new series of recordings are also being including in an expanded Archive Section — with the latest being a massed band and chorus 'The Armed Man' by composer Karl Jenkins, conducted by Howard Evans.

Also added has been Black Dyke Band's recent 'Yorkshire Christmas Spectacular' recorded at Sheffield City Hall alongside Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus has already been added.

Latest recordings

The latest recordings from Black Dyke ('Elysian Fields' and 'Above and Byond'); Brass Band Willebroek ('Violet — Volume 2'); Brighouse & Rastrick ('Another World: The Music of Dorothy Gates'); Cory ('140') and Tredegar ('Holst at 150').

These are supplemented by great solo recordings from the award-winning Sheona White ('The Beauty Within') and Brett Baker ('The Light Fantastic') as well as special features such as 'The Heaton Legacy' by Foden's Band.

All this of course and there is the annual 'Regionals 2025' release of the works by Derek Bourgeois, Morley Calvert, Oliver Waespi, Jacob de Haan and Andrea Price.

Enjoy


Go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

VLAMO

VLAMO to host first Belgian National Youth Band course

January 2 • Luc Vertommen and Wim Lauryssen will llead Belgian Youth on first course in April.

Boxted

New Year honour for Boxted stalwart

January 2 • 91 year old John Polley of Boxted Methodist Silver Band has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List

Wobplay

Wobplay adds to New Year attractions

January 2 • The leading media platform has been adding more great music for people to enjoy.

Grezzy

Smith & Grezzy Big Chat podcast: Latest episode is now out

January 2 • New Year resolutions are the order of the day with Sandy, Simon and guests Andi Cook and Andrew Baker.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

January 1 • Requires Bass player (Eb or Bb) and percussion. Can you help us fill our last 2 seats? We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious 2nd section band, currently at the top of our area grading table. Why not pop along to our next rehearsal and have a look?

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

December 31 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

December 31 • Under our MD Brad Turnbull and with a varied and growing programme of events, Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a euphonium player to join our Championship Section band. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top