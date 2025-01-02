                 

New Year honour for Boxted stalwart

91 year old John Polley of Boxted Methodist Silver Band has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List

Boxted
  John Polley has been a stalwart member of the band for well over 80 years

Thursday, 02 January 2025

        

The banding world is offering its congratulations to John Polley of Boxted Methodist Silver Band from Colchester who has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours List for his services to the band.

Wonderful news

Speaking to 4BR, the MD, Victoria Steinlitz said: "This has been wonderful news and made even more special as John celebrated hi 91st birthday on Christmas Day.

John has been associated with the band for well over 80 years — first playing the cymbals and then just about every instrument until he took to the bass. He has been such a valued and loved member of the band and only played his last concert with us in the village hall last February."

Well deserved

Victoria added: "This is such a well-deserved honour for John and his wife Margaret who has also been such a wonderful support to him and to the band.

The family connection with Boxted Methodist Silver Band remains strong with his nephew in the ranks, and we know he is delighted to see us investing in the musical future by linking up with the local school to get the next generation of young players following in his footsteps."

Oldest Methodist band

The non-contesting band celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2023 and is believed to be the last Methodist named band in the UK.

John will be officially presented with his honour sometime in the New Year.

        

