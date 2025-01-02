VLAMO to host first Belgian National Youth Band course

Luc Vertommen and Wim Lauryssen will llead Belgian Youth on first course in April.

VLAMO, the Flemish amateur music making organisation that oversees brass banding in Belgium has announced that it will host its first National Youth Brass Band course in Bed Muzet in Lier in April.

The course will be led by conductors Luc Vertommen and Wim Lauryssen and is open to brass and percussion players aged up to and including 25.

Short video

It will take place between the 11th and 13th April, with prospective participants asked to send in a short 3-minuye audition alongside an application form submission.

Those who wish to be a part have until 31st January to submit their applications.

Find out more



https://www.vlamo.be/jeugdbrassband#deelnamevoorwaarden