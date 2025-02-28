4BR Podcast Interview Episode 2: Johnny Thirkell

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to a musician who has gone from playing soprano with Easington Colliery to sharing the stage with Jamiroquai and David Bowie — and is now offering a new venture in fab surroundings for players to learn how...

Welcome to another 4BR Podcast Interview — our series talking to leading musicians and personalities with a link to the brass band world.

Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJIcyU9aWdc

Episode 2 sees us joined by trumpet and flugel player Johnny Thirkell who has performed on hundreds of pop, rock and jazz recordings and live performances with the world's great stars.

These include working with the likes of Jay Kay and Jamiroquai and David Bowie to George Michael and Tina Turner, and so many more. He has also played with the Buddy Rich Band and Gil Evans Orchestra, played alongside the great Derek Watkins and a host of world class session musicians and stars.

The latest is a Cornet Camp which will be led by Tom Hutchinson of Cory Band from the 15th to 21st June.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Elite Music Camps

Over the last few years though he has been developing different aspects of his musical outlook — the latest a series of bespoke 'Elite Music Camps' based at his Spanish Villa about 20 miles from the city of Granada in the Sierra Nevada mountains alongside some of the industry leading musicians he has worked with for many years.

The latest is a Cornet Camp which will be led by Tom Hutchinson of Cory Band from the 15th to 21st June.

Find out more



To find out more: https://www.elitemusiccamps.com/