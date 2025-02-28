                 

*
banner

News

Hotels ready for Yorkshire qualifiers

The hotel specialists rooms4groups will be ready and waiting to help Yorkshire bands in with their National Final needs.

Yorkshire
  The qualifiers can contact rooms4groups first thing on Monday morning

Friday, 28 February 2025

        

With the first of the series of Regional Championship events having already taken place in Blackpool, this weekend all eyes are on Huddersfield for the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

And as soon as the celebrations have died down, rooms4groups the hotel accommodation specialists will be ready and waiting to help the Yorkshire qualifiers book their hotels for Cheltenham and London later this year.

Yorkshire weekend

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to wish all the bands the very best at the Yorkshire Regional Championships this weekend.

As always, the team at rooms4groups HQ will be ready and waiting each Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham. We have already sorted out things for bands from the North West, and we wish to do the same for their Yorkshire counterparts."

They added: "We are so proud to be accommodation partner of choice for so many bands across the country.

We are always delighted to help with all bands in meeting their requirements and have hotels pre-booked and ready to go with exclusive deals specially negotiated for the Finals. All you have to do is get in touch and leave the rest to us."

Contact:


Contact: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

York

Report & Results: 2025 Yorkshire Regional Championships

March 1 • Black Dyke retain their title again as there are section wins for Queensbury Music Centre, South Yorkshire Police, Unite the Union and Barnsley Metropolitan in Huddersfield.

Mead USA

USA acclaim for Mead and Gourlay

February 28 • Steven Mead and James Gourlay were recently invited to perform at the Atlanta Temple Corps of the Salvation Army.

BBWorld

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

February 28 • The latest edition of the leading brass banding magazine is now out and it is packed with articles, features, reviews and opinions.

Yorkshire

Hotels ready for Yorkshire qualifiers

February 28 • The hotel specialists rooms4groups will be ready and waiting to help Yorkshire bands in with their National Final needs.

What's on »

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 March • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street, . Greenwich, . London, SE10 9BJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2025

Saturday 8 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Riviera International Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Torquay TQ2 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Upton Vale Baptist Church, St Marychurch Road, Caste Circus, Torquay, TQ1 3HY

Vacancies »

Granite City Brass

March 5 • Musical Director/Resident Conductor Needed! Lead Granite City Brass's 1st section contesting band in Aberdeen. Rehearsals: Sundays & Wednesdays, 7:45 PM - 9:45 PM.

The Hepworth Band

March 5 • We're looking for a repiano or front row cornet player to come and join us. There's lots to look forward to including the national finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

North SomerCommunity Brass

March 3 • The band are delighted to announce the appointment of a new MD, Mr Colin Hogg ARCM FVCM, and would now like to recruit a 2nd Baritone, Solo and 1st Horns, more front and back row cornets and a percussionist. We are a friendly, lively, non contesting band.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top