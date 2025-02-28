USA acclaim for Mead and Gourlay

Steven Mead and James Gourlay were recently invited to perform at the Atlanta Temple Corps of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps has recently hosted some of the world's most well-known and respected solo figures.

Guests

Earlier this month Prof. Steven Mead and Dr. Jamie Hood gave a recital accompanied by Magdalena Shumanova on piano. It was the climax of Steve's recent USA Tour which also saw him perform and teach in Florida, Kentucky and Alabama.

A week later Dr. James Gourlay arrived with his tuba for a concert with the Georgia Brass Band conducted by Dr. Jamie Hood in a programme of solo features and Salvation Army music.

James' solos included 'Celestial Morn' by Leslie Condon, Monti's 'Czardas' and 'Song for the Skies' by Paul Lovatt-Cooper. Georgia's contribution included pieces such as 'A Psalm of Praise' (Curnow) as well as the Leslie Condon duo of 'Song of the Eternal' and 'Celebration'.

Blown away

Dr Hood told 4BR: "It was wonderful to be able to link up with these fabulous artists and the audience were blown away with their playing."