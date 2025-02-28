USA acclaim for Mead and Gourlay

The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps has recently hosted some of the world's most well-known and respected solo figures.
Guests
Earlier this month Prof. Steven Mead and Dr. Jamie Hood gave a recital accompanied by Magdalena Shumanova on piano. It was the climax of Steve's recent USA Tour which also saw him perform and teach in Florida, Kentucky and Alabama.
A week later Dr. James Gourlay arrived with his tuba for a concert with the Georgia Brass Band conducted by Dr. Jamie Hood in a programme of solo features and Salvation Army music.
James' solos included 'Celestial Morn' by Leslie Condon, Monti's 'Czardas' and 'Song for the Skies' by Paul Lovatt-Cooper. Georgia's contribution included pieces such as 'A Psalm of Praise' (Curnow) as well as the Leslie Condon duo of 'Song of the Eternal' and 'Celebration'.
Blown away
Dr Hood told 4BR: "It was wonderful to be able to link up with these fabulous artists and the audience were blown away with their playing."