                 

*
banner

News

USA acclaim for Mead and Gourlay

Steven Mead and James Gourlay were recently invited to perform at the Atlanta Temple Corps of the Salvation Army.

Mead USA
  Steven Mead rounded off his recent USA tour with a performance with Atlanta

Friday, 28 February 2025

        

The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps has recently hosted some of the world's most well-known and respected solo figures.

Guests

Earlier this month Prof. Steven Mead and Dr. Jamie Hood gave a recital accompanied by Magdalena Shumanova on piano. It was the climax of Steve's recent USA Tour which also saw him perform and teach in Florida, Kentucky and Alabama.

A week later Dr. James Gourlay arrived with his tuba for a concert with the Georgia Brass Band conducted by Dr. Jamie Hood in a programme of solo features and Salvation Army music.

James' solos included 'Celestial Morn' by Leslie Condon, Monti's 'Czardas' and 'Song for the Skies' by Paul Lovatt-Cooper. Georgia's contribution included pieces such as 'A Psalm of Praise' (Curnow) as well as the Leslie Condon duo of 'Song of the Eternal' and 'Celebration'.

Blown away

Dr Hood told 4BR: "It was wonderful to be able to link up with these fabulous artists and the audience were blown away with their playing."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

York

Report & Results: 2025 Yorkshire Regional Championships

March 1 • Black Dyke retain their title again as there are section wins for Queensbury Music Centre, South Yorkshire Police, Unite the Union and Barnsley Metropolitan in Huddersfield.

Mead USA

USA acclaim for Mead and Gourlay

February 28 • Steven Mead and James Gourlay were recently invited to perform at the Atlanta Temple Corps of the Salvation Army.

BBWorld

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

February 28 • The latest edition of the leading brass banding magazine is now out and it is packed with articles, features, reviews and opinions.

Yorkshire

Hotels ready for Yorkshire qualifiers

February 28 • The hotel specialists rooms4groups will be ready and waiting to help Yorkshire bands in with their National Final needs.

What's on »

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 March • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street, . Greenwich, . London, SE10 9BJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2025

Saturday 8 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Riviera International Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Torquay TQ2 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Upton Vale Baptist Church, St Marychurch Road, Caste Circus, Torquay, TQ1 3HY

Vacancies »

Granite City Brass

March 5 • Musical Director/Resident Conductor Needed! Lead Granite City Brass's 1st section contesting band in Aberdeen. Rehearsals: Sundays & Wednesdays, 7:45 PM - 9:45 PM.

The Hepworth Band

March 5 • We're looking for a repiano or front row cornet player to come and join us. There's lots to look forward to including the national finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

North SomerCommunity Brass

March 3 • The band are delighted to announce the appointment of a new MD, Mr Colin Hogg ARCM FVCM, and would now like to recruit a 2nd Baritone, Solo and 1st Horns, more front and back row cornets and a percussionist. We are a friendly, lively, non contesting band.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top