Howarth and Musgrave tests for conductors

Works by Elgar Howarth and Thea Musgrave will test the 10 semi-finalists at this year's Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) Conducting Competition.

Howarth and Musgrave
  The works come from composers Elgar Howarth and Thea Musgrave

Thursday, 06 March 2025

        

Two outstanding works for the brass band medium written by composers of international reputation will test the 10 semi-finalists at this year's Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) Conducting Competition.

The event, sponsored by Yamaha takes place on 28th June at Halifax Minster, West Yorkshire.

In Memoriam RK

Elgar Howarth's 'In Memoriam RK' and Thea Musgrave's 'Variations' will provide the sternest of musical tests.

Dedicated to the German composer Rudolph Kempe, who Howarth described as, "the most consistently inspiring conductor I ever worked with", Elgar Howarth sublime composition was written within months of his death in 1976.

Deliberately written in pastiche style since Kempe's reputation was built on acclaimed interpretations of Strauss, Mahler and Wagner, it falls in five continuous sections plus a brief introduction which features Howarth's own idee fixe, taken from his own earlier work, 'Mosaic'.

Variations

Now aged 96, Scottish composer Thea Musgrave CBE continues to write critically acclaimed works from her home in the USA, where she has lived since 1972.

'Variations' was written in 1966 for the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland. The work, which is around 7 minutes in duration, consists of five variations of different character based on an original theme.

The composer said she was intrigued by the unusual colouring which the brass band offered, and the textures as well as effects it could produce — as shown in the variant parts titled, 'Restless', 'Mysterious', 'Lively', 'Noble' and 'Brilliant' after the initial 'Solemn' theme.

Entry is open until midday on 10th April.

To enter:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/news01022025-0900/bbca-2025-conducting-competition-now-open

        

