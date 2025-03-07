Report & Results: 2025 BBNI Brass in Concert Entertainment

A great day of brass band entertainment sees victories for 1st Old Boys, Roughan Silver and Dungannon Silver.

The annual Brass Bands Northern Ireland 'Brass in Concert' championships were held at the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown last weekend, with a day packed full of great brass band music making.

Appreciative audience

Adjudicators Martin Heartfield (music) and Julian Fowler (entertainment) certainly enjoyed themselves, as did the appreciative audience, with the Championship Section honours going to 1st Old Boys, who regained the title ahead of 2018 winner Laganvale with Strabane in third. Defending champion Downshire Brass was fifth, behind Murley Silver.

Led by Dr Jonathan Corry, 1st Old Boys opened with 'Over the Rainbow' featuring soloist Daniel Sharpe on horn, before moving through 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'The Witch of the Westmerlands', the march 'Mountain Camp', 'The Seal Lullaby' featuring flugel player Tori Lloyd, 'Defying Gravity' from the stage show 'Wicked' featuring vocalist Ruth Jennings, before finishing with To Boldly Go'.

Appeal

Speaking about the success, the band's fourth in the last five contest years, the MD told 4BR: "We're delighted to have presented this programme which clearly appealed to both the judges and the audience.

My thanks go to Andy Pentland for devising a programme of such variety and featuring our wonderful soloists. This is a great contest format, so well run by the organisers. It really did feel like a family friendly concert environment which we certainly enjoyed."

Retained Roughan

Roughan Silver retained the Second Section title in comprehensive fashion ahead of 2023 winner CWA Brass, with Ballyduff Silver in third.

Reflecting on their 'clean sweep' victory they said: "We even got a shout-out for our bass section for 'clean sweeping' up the party canon poppers mess afterwards!

Another highlight of the weekend was our youth band, consisting of 17 members, who performed at the Friday night concert. They delivered a super, confident performance in a completely new environment, and we couldn't be prouder of them taking on this challenge!"

Dungannon delight

There was delight for Dungannon Silver in the Third Section as they claimed the title for the first time since 2015 ahead of St Mark's Silver and defending champion Wellington Memorial Silver.

The winners said on their Facebook page: "The band had a very successful day at the BBNI entertainment contest — winning best soloist with our very own Amy Wilson, Most Entertaining Band and getting first place overall. Thanks to our fantastic MD Dr. Boris Pinto for his hard work and patience in training the band."

Looking back on a very well-run event on their Facebook page, the BBNI organisers said: "Well done to all the bands who performed today. Everyone was amazing. Huge congratulations to all the winning bands and soloists."

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Martin Heartfield (music); Julian Fowler (entertainment)

Music/Entertainment = Total

1. 1st Old Boys (Dr Jonathan Coory): 10/10 = 20

2. Laganvale (Charles Fyffe): 9/8 = 17

3. Strabane Concert (Brendan Coyle): 8/7 = 15

4. Murley Silver (Kevin Teers): 5/9 = 14

5. Downshire Brass (Trevor Carter): 7/5 = 12

6. Third Carrickfergus (Brian Connolly): 6/6 = 12

Most Entertaining Band: 1st Old Boys

Best March: 1st Old Boys

Best Soloist: Mark Ruddock (Laganvale)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Martin Heartfield (music); Julian Fowler (entertainment)

Music/Entertainment = Total

1. Roughan Silver (Stephen Crooks): 10/10 = 20

2. CWA Brass (N/K): 9/9 = 18

3. Ballyduff Silver (N/K): 8/7 = 15

4. Comber Silver (N/K): 7/8 = 15

Most Entertaining Band: Roughan Silver

Best March: Roughan Silver

Best Soloist: Andrew Gordon (Roughan Silver)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Martin Heartfield (music); Julian Fowler (entertainment)

Music/Entertainment = Total

1. Dungannon Silver (Boris Pinto): 9/10 = 19

2. St Mark's Silver (N/K): 8/9 = 17

3. Wellington Memorial Silver (N/K): 10/6 = 16

4. Dynamic Brass (N/K): 7/8 = 15

5. Poyntzpass Silver (N/K): 6/7 = 12*

*1 point deduction

Most Entertaining Band: Dungannon Silver

Best March: Dungannon Silver

Best Soloist: Amy Wilson (Dungannon Silver)