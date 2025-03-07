                 

*
banner

News

Job opportunities at Brass Bands England

There are a trio of job opportunities at Brass Bands England.

BBE
  There are three job opportunities on offer to work with the organisation

Friday, 07 March 2025

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that it has a trio of job opportunities available for people who wish to join the organisation.

The positions of Operations Officer, Safeguarding Manager and Project Intern, are all part-time and flexible in nature.

Job roles

The Operations Officer will be responsible for ensuring smooth operations at BBE's HQ in Barnsley, whilst the Safeguarding Manager will play a key part in the delivery of BBE's BandSafe programme of training, resources and services.

The Project Intern, is a new role ideal suited for an early-career candidate, who will contribute to projects including The Brass Band Conference and Awards, offering an opportunity to build events management and professional skills.

Find out more:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ebba

Limited batch of tickets for European available

March 7 • A limited batch of single tickets for the Championship and Challenge Sections at this year's European Championship in Stavanger will be available on Monday 10th March at noon.

Yamada

RPS Conductor of the Year reflects on special moment

March 7 • Kazuki Yamada has spoken of the honour of being Royal Philharmonic Society Conductor of the Year.

Bedworth

Ticket reminder for Midlands Area Championships

March 7 • If you are heading to the Civic Centre in Bedworth this weekend then make sure you have a ticket in hand.

cooperstion band

Scottish Championship results on click and connect broadcast

March 7 • If you want to find out who has been crowned the champions of Scotland you can watch the moment on SBBA Youtube channel.

What's on »

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 March • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street, . Greenwich, . London, SE10 9BJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2025

Saturday 8 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Riviera International Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Torquay TQ2 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Upton Vale Baptist Church, St Marychurch Road, Caste Circus, Torquay, TQ1 3HY

Vacancies »

Ilkeston Brass

March 7 • Ilkeston Brass is a friendly 4th section band based in the SE of Derbyshire. We are looking for cornet players to continue our long heritage of brass banding. Cornet seat negotiable!

Granite City Brass

March 5 • Musical Director/Resident Conductor Needed! Lead Granite City Brass's 1st section contesting band in Aberdeen. Rehearsals: Sundays & Wednesdays, 7:45 PM - 9:45 PM.

The Hepworth Band

March 5 • We're looking for a repiano or front row cornet player to come and join us. There's lots to look forward to including the national finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Pro Cards »

Jason M Smith


Band Trainer (Contest Preparation), Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top