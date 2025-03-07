There are a trio of job opportunities at Brass Bands England.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that it has a trio of job opportunities available for people who wish to join the organisation.

The positions of Operations Officer, Safeguarding Manager and Project Intern, are all part-time and flexible in nature.

Job roles

The Operations Officer will be responsible for ensuring smooth operations at BBE's HQ in Barnsley, whilst the Safeguarding Manager will play a key part in the delivery of BBE's BandSafe programme of training, resources and services.

The Project Intern, is a new role ideal suited for an early-career candidate, who will contribute to projects including The Brass Band Conference and Awards, offering an opportunity to build events management and professional skills.

Find out more:



https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers