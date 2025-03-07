Scottish Championship results on click and connect broadcast

If you want to find out who has been crowned the champions of Scotland you can watch the moment on SBBA Youtube channel.

If you can't make it to Perth Concert Hall this weekend for the 130th anniversary Scottish Championships, you can still enjoy the excitement of the announcement of the results of each section through the Scottish Brass Band Association's YouTube channel



The scheduled timings can be found on the 4BR news item about the contest. The result timings will be updated on SBBA social media on the day as the event progresses.

Click and connect

A SBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "If people don't want to miss the results, they can subscribe to the SBBA Youtube page and click the bell notification, even if only for the weekend. That way, when we go live they will get a ding on their phone to tell them so that they can tune in!"

Saturday 8th March:



Second Section: https://youtube.com/live/mLfv_ewMT1U?feature=share

Third Section: https://youtube.com/live/q9B5RLtMP04?feature=share

First Section: https://youtube.com/live/BpwscYJTHik?feature=share

Sunday 9th March:



Fourth Section: https://youtube.com/live/ZzhGJtCVP04?feature=share

4B Section: https://youtube.com/live/mMm6A3yaNYs?feature=share

Championship Section: https://youtube.com/live/uz0wxD1lCHA?feature=share