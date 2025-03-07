RPS Conductor of the Year reflects on special moment

Kazuki Yamada has spoken of the honour of being Royal Philharmonic Society Conductor of the Year.

Kazuki Yamada, Music Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, has spoken of his feelings following the announcement of him winning the 'Conductor of the Year' accolade at this year's Royal Philharmonic Society Awards.

Special moment

In a press release to 4BR he stated: "This is such a special moment for me. My predecessor at the CBSO, Sir Simon Rattle, was the first to win this coveted conductor award back in 1990, and every CBSO Music Director since then has likewise been honoured in this way.

I am hugely thankful to receive the same recognition, and would like to thank my orchestra and colleagues at the CBSO and, more importantly, to my many friends in the wonderful city of Birmingham and around the world"

Big family

He added: "My relationships with orchestras in Japan shaped my early career and I always carry my Japanese feeling for music with me. Alongside my time in Japan and Birmingham, I must thank the musicians and colleagues at the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo, to whom I am enormously thankful.

The CBSO is a big family, and I am so happy to be part of it. In recent years, we have been doing something so special in this city. We are pushing at the opportunity of what an orchestra can be in today's world and celebrating it as a valued and cherished part of the city's artistic life."

Wonderful adventures

Reflecting further on his work with the CBSO Orchestra the conductor said: "Last year's 'CBSO in the City' week was a brilliant example, where I led the full orchestra in concerts at the Bull Ring Shopping Centre, and New Street Station. Our wonderful players were performing for free all over the city that week, and I even had the opportunity to play piano to commuters on the tram!

Lately, I have had such wonderful adventures with the orchestra, and many 'firsts' for me: the first time I conducted a symphony by a Japanese composer abroad, the first time I conducted a concert for children, the first time I collaborated with the brilliant Birmingham vocal group Black Voices, the first time I conducted the English version of 'The Creation'.

I would also like to extend my personal congratulations to everyone that was shortlisted for a RPS award this year. There is such an exciting future for music in this country Kazuki Yamada

Brilliant

He continued: "The orchestra has such a busy schedule, but the wonderful players always keep a smile on their faces, always focus on the music, and always give the most wonderful performances. I am so lucky to make music with such a brilliant orchestra, and I can't wait for the years ahead."

"I also am so proud of our work at the Shireland CBSO Academy, and love spending time there with the brilliant pupils. I want us to develop more music projects in partnership. Perhaps I can display this award there as an inspiration to the school's young conductors."

Congratulations

Maestro Yamada concluded: "I would also like to extend my personal congratulations to everyone that was shortlisted for a RPS award this year. There is such an exciting future for music in this country. Also, to the Royal Philharmonic Society, a big and sincere thank you for their hard work in showcasing the talent from across our industry.

"I cannot express my gratitude to you all enough, and I am truly humbled."