Report & Results: 2025 West of England Regional Championships

Aldbourne lead the way in Torquay with section titles going to Roche Brass, Porthleven, Bratton Silver and Illogan Sparnon Silver.

Contesting successes of the immediate past as well as the here and now were celebrated at the West of England Championships in Torquay.

With the National trophies won by Flowers and St Austell proudly perched on the stage at the Riviera Centre, the inspiration to emulate their outstanding 2024 victories was close at hand for competitors hoping to grab qualification places for Cheltenham and London.

There the region will be confident of further silverware in the form of the impressive title winners Roche Brass, Porthleven Town, Bratton Silver and Illogan Sparnon, whilst Aldbourne's deserved victory in the top section will certainly have resonated with rivals.

Championship Section:

Pertinently it was left to adjudicator Tom Davoren to remind the audience at the end of the Championship Section that the process of getting to the Albert Hall (as well as the other sections) was about picking the best performance and not simply the best band.

Aldbourne was that and more. Their second victory in four years was sealed with a rendition of 'Diversions' of nuance, pathos and capricious wit under Glyn Williams — packed with the character traits of the composer's intentions to a tee; a light touch style that saw the first and third movements of relevant tempo bridge a central core of warm, austere pathos.

A fifth Albert Hall appearance in six contesting years was secured by classy restraint, the MD only allowing the dance-like third movement 'romp' to become unbridled with the finishing line in sight.

Attitude and desire

It was a little different a few hours later as Glyn joined his players on stage for the post contest celebrations. "It's a great piece, but so difficult to get right," he told 4BR.

"The players really worked hard to combine each of the elements, and I was delighted at the way they performed on stage. This is a band with great attitude and a desire to keep improving."

The written remarks from Tom Davoren and Roger Argente pinpointed their requirements as well as findings.

"Such an enjoyable performance," Tom said in summing up. "Musical. Masterful. Only some issues noted that took off the shine momentarily." Roger agreed: "This was a joyful and unified interpretation... not perfect, but any and all errors were overpowered by your breath-taking performance."

The duo also made their overall pre-results viewpoints crystal clear. The top two were a "a slither small" margin apart, and so too third and fourth; the gap between second and third, bigger.

Tom spoke of the need to balance "flamboyance with control", "clarity with character" in what he called "service to the score". Roger emphasised that most of the problems came not in the central section, but the outer movements in terms of dynamic and tempo relationships, intonation and balance.

Informed murmur

With those comments fresh in the minds of the audience, the murmur of surprise that came with the announcement of Flowers as runner-up was one of informed understanding rather than shock.

Theirs was something of a belated Albert Hall 'Lap of Honour' curtain call — a swagger show of virtuosity under Paul Holland that was more a reminder of their 'best band' class rather than any required 'best performance' qualification credentials.

It was all a little too loud, quick (the third movement especially) and impassioned. Given the judges' parameters it got what it deserved. You suspect the flamboyance will be more circumspect come October.

St Dennis delight

Flowers pre-qualification meant that it was St Dennis who won the battle for the second London spot by a musical nose from Verwood Concert Brass.

It will be the Cornish band's first Albert Hall appearance since 1978 (it would have been Verwood's first) — just reward for yet another neatly packaged performance under MD Darren R Hawken, with their the well-maintained ensemble backed by confident soloists.

Kevin Smith's equally informed approach hallmarked Verwood's fine effort, with just some noticeable minor errors leaving it to miss out by the smallest of margins.

Elsewhere, two of the more fancied pre-contest runners filled the remaining top-six places, although 2023 champion Camborne never quite captured the vivacity required in the outer sections to back a solid central section, whilst the smooth lyrical intent of Russell Gray and 2017 winner Woodfalls was too often pockmarked by gritty errors.

Behind them the standard fell away considerably as 'Diversions' underlined the disparity between the true level of Championship Section banding in the region.

First Section:

Roche Brass claimed a second Area title as they returned to Cheltenham for the first time in a decade with a fine rendition of Morley Calvert's 'Introduction, Elegy and Caprice'.

For a band (only formed in 2012) whose village name derives from the Cornish word for rock, it was a victory built on the solid foundations of the local quartz-schorl; the secure ensemble interlaced with the sparkle of confident soloists. Authoritatively led by MD Matthew Green, each movement had a defined character — the opening imposing, the central section a touching reflection and the finale light and capricious.

Deceptive

Those characteristics were certainly required on a piece whose deceptive academic challenges continue to shine an uncomfortable light on the quality of First Section credentials around the country.

Adjudicator Tom Davoren later told 4BR that no band had emerged less than markedly unscathed — although both he and Andrea Price found much to enjoy as well as consider in each of the 18 accounts.

"There was a lot of discussion after each performance," Tom later told 4BR. "The piece demands a deeper understanding than merely playing the notes, and the best did that. It was a very stern test though for all the bands, but the quality at the top was clear as were the more obvious problems lower down."

Qualifiers

Following their detailed deliberations, it was Michelmersh Silver who joined Roche at Cheltenham for a second consecutive year, whilst Glastonbury Brass (formerly Yeovil Band) will return for the first time since 2015.

Both were aided greatly by the informed musical approaches of MDs, Kevin Smith and Liam Grunsell, as well as the quality of their soloists (especially soprano, euphonium and solo cornet) who added a level of poise in the melancholic 'Elegy'.

Elsewhere, fragilities in both ensemble and solo lines undermined accounts from the remaining top-six finishers of Brunel Brass, Lydbrook and Lympstone, with few complaints about the eventual placings from severely tested rivals.

Second Section:

A high quality account of 'Friendly Takeover' by Porthleven Town claimed the title honours in what was a thoroughly engaging Second Section battle.

Victory meant that the band from the small Cornish fishing port returned home to celebrate in what has become traditional style — giving an impromptu celebratory performance on the quayside for their delighted supporters, many of whom have already raised well over £1,000 to help the 2023 Third Section National Champion return to Cheltenham.

Groove

Just a few hours earlier MD Tom Bassett had led his band to a richly deserved victory with a finely judged display of the "contextual articulation and dynamics" as well as the more basic sense of "groove" that the judges Andrea Price and Paul Norley were looking for.

"The winners were excellent," Paul later told 4BR. "The other qualifiers were close behind and all the bands found that essential 'groove', but none as good as them".

Few in the audience would have disagreed — especially after the judges gave exemplary addresses comprehensively explaining their findings in a user-friendly manner.

Clear manner

And whilst it's not often you get a judge speaking about dynamic and articulation context, let alone horizontal and vertical alignment, Andrea and Paul did it in such a clear manner that no-one was left non-plussed — from the need for the underpinning kit-playing dynamics to be taken "with a pinch of salt" to still being able to maintain "poise and control" to the energetic finish.

Those were attributes displayed in full by Porthleven, as well as fellow qualifiers Nailsworth Silver led by Anri Adachi. They deservedly returned to Cheltenham for a second successive year alongside Verwood Town and Kevin Smith who will make a third successive appearance.

Each will be a contender to watch out for as the MDs skilfully steered their ensembles through what Paul Norley rightly said was a "congested" score.

Behind the impressive podium qualifiers came well-worked renditions from Cinderford, Poole Borough and Wroughton Silver, with each of the other performers bringing out the enjoyable vibrancy of the composer's writing.

Third Section:

This year it was the turn of the Third Section bands to perform at the Upton Vale Baptist Church just up the road from the Riviera Centre.

Although somewhat isolated from the main hub of action, the venue does offer an intimate performance space — although one that seemed a little at odds with the wide-open mid-West vistas evoked by Jacob de Hann's 'Arkansas' test-piece.

Pioneering

That didn't concern Bratton Silver though as led by British Army musician Kyle Blake they delivered a performance packed full of pioneering determination and classy character to secure a first Area title and Cheltenham appearance since 2014.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "What can we say. We are over the moon to have been crowned Regional Third Section Champions with a bonus promotion to the 2nd section on the cards. We are so proud of all our organisation."

Outstanding

And so they should be, as judges Roger Argente and Christopher Bond described their performance as "outstanding". Roger later told 4BR that there was "a real quality about the winners" that stood out amongst "some very good performances".

Joining Bratton at Cheltenham for the first time since 2022 will be Bideford Town, who again showcased their solid progress made under MD Mark Durham, whilst the final qualification place went to a delighted Swindon Brass, who will make their first appearance since 2013.

Behind them, the other contenders certainly drew descriptive performances from the transparent score — one that balanced somewhat stereotypical musical themes to more modern day interactions.

The remaining top-six places went to well-structured accounts from a fine number 1 marker from City of Exeter, who finished just ahead of Lydney Town and Shanklin Town.

Fourth Section:

Despite once again benefitting from an excellent test-piece in 'I, Daedalus' by Andrea Price, it will surely be a concern to the regional committee that the Fourth Section only managed to attract 10 competitors this year.

In 2006 there were 26 bands taking to the stage. In the first year back from Covid-19 it was 14.

Individually the reasons for bands not making the trip will therefore be both simple and complex, but the overall result is stark and unhealthy, despite the excellence of the new champion Illogan Sparnon as well as fellow Cheltenham qualifier, Midsomer Norton & Radstock.

Successful return

Hailing from the West of Cornwall, Illogan Sparnon only returned to this event after a 23-year break in 2019 but has since made solid progress under MD Shaun Madsen. 15th place in 2019 turned into a runner-up finish in 2024, and now their first ever Area success.

The celebrations outside the Riviera Centre could be heard back at home after a performance that captured the narrative line of the score to a tee; building the sense of inventive atmosphere, danger, loss and redemption in equal measure. As the judges Alan Bourne and Paul Norey confirmed, it was the worthiest of champions.

Youthful delight

Delight also for former winner Midsomer Norton & Radstock, as led by their talented young conductor Harry Chambers (who enjoyed a fine weekend by also playing for St Dennis) they claimed their place at Cheltenham for the first time since 2017.

Although quantity was a little in short supply, quality certainly wasn't as all the contenders found plenty to enjoy in the colourful, inventive scoring of the descriptive work — none flying to close to the sun with their well-directed renditions.

Just missing out this year was Shaftesbury Town Band in third, ahead of the youthful vibrancy of Cheltenham Silver Academy, with Pendennis Brass and Weymouth Concert Brass making up the top-six.

Communal pride

The West of England Championships is perhaps the least overtly tribal of all the regional contests — the display of the two National trophies a source of considerable pride to fellow players and supporters alike of all levels who took the opportunity to have their pictures taken by them over the weekend.

The excellent organisers, led by regional secretary Sue Oldfield is made up of representatives from each of its four constituent associations, and actively promotes an inclusive, friendly atmosphere (the bar area and traders do a roaring trade), with compere David Hayward ensuring everyone knows exactly what is going on.

However, despite the successes there are major concerns — especially with the erosion of the foundation of competitors in the Fourth Section. And whilst the region is not alone in its sectional imbalances, it is one that over many years has been built on the strength of its community bands.

And without them, the proud display of the big silver pots will be enjoyed by fewer and fewer people in the years to come.

Iwan Fox

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Roger Argente, Dr Tom Davoren

1. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)*

2. Flowers (Paul Holland)**

3. St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)*

4. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

5. Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)

6. Woodfalls (Russell Gray)

7. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Alan Gifford)

8. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)

9. Sherborne Town (David Shead)

10. City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)

11. Chalford (Steve Tubb)

Withdrawn: Andover Town

*Qualify for National Final

**Pre-qualified for National Final





First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Tom Davoren, Andrea Price

1. Roche Brass (Matthew Green)*

2. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)*

3. Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)*

4. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

5. Lydbrook (David Johnson)

6. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)

7. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

8. St Austell (Leonard Adams)

9. Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)

10. Bodmin Town (Gwilym Davies)

11. Helston Town (John Berryman)

12. Hyde (Ben Halstead)

13. Plymouth City Brass (Adam Glynn)

14. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

15. Lanner & District Silver (Mark Phillips)

16. Otterbourne Brass (Jonathan Lush Camps LRSM)

17. Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)

18. Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)

*Qualify for National Final





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Paul Norley, Andrea Price

1. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)*

2. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)*

3. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)*

4. Cinderford (Steve Kane)

5. Poole Borough (Andrew Elliot)

6. Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)

7. Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)

8. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)

9. Wotton-under-Edge & District (Jim Bennett)

10. Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)

11. Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)

12. St Keverne (Karl Long)

13. St Pinnock (Richard Marshall)

14. Shrewton Silver (Scott Stewart)

15. New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)

*Qualify for National Final

Withdrawn: Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher Bond, Roger Argente

1. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)*

2. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)*

3. Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)*

4. Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)

5. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

6. Shanklin Town Brass (IOW) (Ashley Wicks)

7. City of Bath Brass (Jason Andrews)

8. Downton (Nick Jarvis)

9. Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)

10. Saltash Town (Graham Eaton)

11. Tewkesbury Town (Will Norman)

12. Phoenix Brass Crewkerne (Paul Denegri)

13. St Stythians (James Burns)

14. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)

15. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)

16. Redruth Town (M. Wilson)

17. South Molton Town (David Boorer)

Withdrawn: Bugle Silver

*Qualify for National Final





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Bourne, Paul Norley

1. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)*

2. Midsomer Norton & Radstock (Harry Chambers)*

3. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)

4. Cheltenham Silver Academy (Callum Taylor-Barry)

5. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)

6. Weymouth Concert Brass (David Ansell)

7. Test Valley Brass (Edward March)

8. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

9. Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)

10. Wincanton Silver (Jackie Adams)

*Qualify for National Final