New campaign launched to support women in banding

International Womens' Day sees the launch of 'Ask Daisy', an initiative that aims to support women in UK brass bands experiencing harassment and abuse.

A new initiative entitled, 'Ask Daisy', created by brass band musician Tabby Kerwin (MAPP) has been launched on International Women's Day (March 8th) to help tackle harassment, abuse, and coercive control experienced by women within the UK brass band community.

It is stated that although brass bands have a long and proud tradition in the UK, behind the music, many women have faced harassment, discrimination, and even abuse — both in and out of bands, with little idea of where to turn for help.

Safe and supportive

4BR was informed that 'Ask Daisy' aims to help change that by creating a safe and supportive culture, ensuring that no woman suffers in silence.

It has been inspired by initiatives such as 'Ask Angela' ( www.askforangela.co.uk) but is curated specifically for the UK brass band movement.

Empower

Named after renowned cornet player Daisy Squelch, the remarkable musician who performed successfully in the male dominated era of the turn of the 20th century, the campaign aims to empower women to be safe.

It also aims to raise awareness of the harassment and abuse some women face, as well as provide resources to safely guide those in need toward support. It will also encourage bands to pledge a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and empower women to speak up, seek help and create positive change.

It also aims to teach women the Signal for 'Help' and educate people to recognise this discreet hand gesture that women can use if they feel unsafe.

Not alone

Tabby Kerwin (MAPP), creator of 'Ask Daisy' said: "For too long, many women in brass bands have felt isolated when facing harassment or coercion.

'Ask Daisy' is here to show them they're not alone and that there is support available. Every band should be a safe space for all musicians, and we want to empower musicians to stand up against unacceptable behaviour, in homes, workplaces and bandrooms.

I'm grateful for all the female brass band musicians who have joined me so far in pledging support for the campaign."

Men and women

The campaign acknowledges that harassment and abuse can affect anyone, regardless of gender, and that men also experience these challenges.

Musicians can join the campaign by pledging their support and voice. Bands across the UK are being asked to download the free resources, share the message, and take the 'Ask Daisy' pledge to create safer and more inclusive banding environments.

Visit: www.brassonthemind.co.uk/ask-daisy for details, free resources and additional information on how to support the campaign.