BBE launches major annual events

Bands up and down the UK can now sign-up for the free Brass Band Week and Proms in the Playground initiatives

Brass Bands England (BBE) has opened registration for two of their annual, nationwide events.

Brass Band Week and Proms in the Playground are open to all brass bands, regardless of if they are members of BBE, and participation is free.

Brass Band Week

The second Brass Band Week will take place 5th — 13th July 2025. Any events featuring brass bands or brass playing can take part by submitting their details via the online listing form.

Existing members of BBE can add events in the usual way via their member dashboard to take advantage of boosted event listing benefits.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/node/add/public-event

Bands will be able to spread the word of their involvement by including the Brass Band Week logo to their marketing materials.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16U6-CyKIX-yEs_yjQK6q_2vswXOqRCb_

For any questions, get in touch with Clair Donnelly and the Brass Band Week team at brassbandweek@bbe.org.uk

Proms in the Playground

#PromsInThePlayground will take place 30th June — 18th July.

Now in its fourth year, #PromsInThePlayground encourages community bands to connect with their local schools by offering a performance in their playground.

Inspire

The aim is to inspire youngsters to take up playing and help bands forge relationships with organisations around them. It offers an idea way of improving community outreach and making lasting links.

For instance, over the past four years the initiative has fuelled demand from schools who wish to participate in the programme.

For 2025, the creation of a new database of interested bands will enable matching of schools with bands in their area.

Register and contact

Bands with confirmed events can register them via the 2025 Proms form.

Those looking to be paired with a school can add themselves to the #PromsInThePlayground Database.

https://airtable.com/appyTM7dv1o3D2X7A/pagiLVHZN1rEZRgDV/form

For any questions, get in touch with Shelia Allen and the Brass Foundations team at brassfoundations@bbe.org.uk