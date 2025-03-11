                 

*
banner

News

BBE launches major annual events

Bands up and down the UK can now sign-up for the free Brass Band Week and Proms in the Playground initiatives

Proms
  The two national initiatives have been launched by Brass Bands England

Tuesday, 11 March 2025

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has opened registration for two of their annual, nationwide events.

Brass Band Week and Proms in the Playground are open to all brass bands, regardless of if they are members of BBE, and participation is free.

Brass Band Week

The second Brass Band Week will take place 5th — 13th July 2025. Any events featuring brass bands or brass playing can take part by submitting their details via the online listing form.

Existing members of BBE can add events in the usual way via their member dashboard to take advantage of boosted event listing benefits.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/node/add/public-event

Bands will be able to spread the word of their involvement by including the Brass Band Week logo to their marketing materials.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16U6-CyKIX-yEs_yjQK6q_2vswXOqRCb_

For any questions, get in touch with Clair Donnelly and the Brass Band Week team at brassbandweek@bbe.org.uk

Proms in the Playground

#PromsInThePlayground will take place 30th June — 18th July.

Now in its fourth year, #PromsInThePlayground encourages community bands to connect with their local schools by offering a performance in their playground.

Inspire

The aim is to inspire youngsters to take up playing and help bands forge relationships with organisations around them. It offers an idea way of improving community outreach and making lasting links.

For instance, over the past four years the initiative has fuelled demand from schools who wish to participate in the programme.

For 2025, the creation of a new database of interested bands will enable matching of schools with bands in their area.

Register and contact

Bands with confirmed events can register them via the 2025 Proms form.

Those looking to be paired with a school can add themselves to the #PromsInThePlayground Database.

https://airtable.com/appyTM7dv1o3D2X7A/pagiLVHZN1rEZRgDV/form

For any questions, get in touch with Shelia Allen and the Brass Foundations team at brassfoundations@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Proms

BBE launches major annual events

March 11 • Bands up and down the UK can now sign-up for the free Brass Band Week and Proms in the Playground initiatives

Ask daisy

New campaign launched to support women in banding

March 8 • International Womens' Day sees the launch of 'Ask Daisy', an initiative that aims to support women in UK brass bands experiencing harassment and abuse.

Perth Concert Hall

Results: 2025 Scottish Championships

March 8 • Whitburn leads the way in Perth with section wins for Granite City, Perthshire Brass, Renfrew Burgh and Arbroath & Carnoustie.

Bedworth

Results: 2025 Midlands Regional Championships

March 8 • GUS lead the prizes winners in Bedworth with section victories to Foss Dyke, Ibstock Brick Brass and Syston.

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2025

Saturday 8 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Riviera International Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Torquay TQ2 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Upton Vale Baptist Church, St Marychurch Road, Caste Circus, Torquay, TQ1 3HY

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 March • Bedworth Civic Hall, High St, Bedworth CV12 8NF

Contest: Scottish Championships 2025

Sunday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

March 11 • North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band have a great opportunity for a 2ND EUPHONIUM PLAYER to join its very experienced and prize winning section. All ages considered for the right candidate.

Chinnor Silver

March 8 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meet every other monday morning(nxt one this monday) and we are looking for CORNET PLAYERS to join us.. you do not need to change your affiliation as we just offer free fun music making with cake and coffee thrown in.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

March 8 • Wakefield Metropolitan are looking for Bass player and percussionist to help the band move forward after a promising area performance

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top