IMS to host Make Music Work event

The Independent Society of Musicians to host a series of seminars to help musicians gain essential insight into the new challenges faced by their industry.

Make Music Work
  The Make Music Work seminars are hosted by the ISM

Thursday, 13 March 2025

        

The Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) will host a special 'Make Music Work' event in London next month.

Aimed at both new as well as seasoned professional performers, writers and industry workers, it is aimed at providing essential insights needed to survive and thrive in the music industry.

The ISM state that the event on 24th April at 229 London offers exclusive access to industry-leading panels on breaking into the business, the rise of AI, composing for gaming, and navigating the legal landscape.

How to break in

Seminars are being led by composer Dani Howard, cellist Gabriella Swallow and Duayne Sanford on 'The Music Industry: How to break in' as well as Mike Burgess, Victoria Barrett, Nerys Owen, Alice Murray, and ISM Chief Executive Deborah Annetts on 'The Small Print: Cracking the Legal Code'.

The ISM state that the event on 24th April at 229 London offers exclusive access to industry-leading panels on breaking into the business, the rise of AI, composing for gaming, and navigating the legal landscape4BR

Games and AI

'Concept to Console: Composing for Games' is being covered by Andrew Barnabas (BAFTA-nominated composer), Annina Melissa, Marcus Hedges, Jade Leamcharaskul, and Alexander Horowitz, with 'The Rise of AI: Friend or Foe?' being tackled by Dr Ann Kristin Glenster (legal scholar specialising in AI regulation), Rachael Drury (researcher and lecturer, University of Liverpool) and Vick Bain (music industry consultant).

Further information


For further information: https://www.ism.org/

        

