Welsh bands ready for Swansea challenges

37 bands will compete for the honours of being declared Welsh Champions at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall this weekend.

Wales
  The Welsh Regional Championships take place in Swansea this weekend

Friday, 14 March 2025

        

Swansea's Brangwyn Hall will host 37 bands this weekend all looking to be crowned 2025 Welsh Champions.

Saturday 15th March kicks off at 11.00am with competitors in Second Section followed by the Fourth and First. The following day sees the Third Section (11.00am) followed by the Championship Section.

Qualifiers

Two Championship bands will qualify to for the Royal Albert Hall National Final with the winning bands also gaining the honour of representing the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Two bands will also qualify in the First, Second and Third Sections for Cheltenham. One band will qualify in the Fourth Section.

As stated previously, there will be no live band by band coverage of the weekend, but draws and results will be published when appropriate and when received in full by the 4BR Editor.

All-day wristbands will be available to purchase from the Ticket Desk in the Main Foyer.
Adults — £12.00
Concession (Students/60+) — £9.00
Child (11-15) — £5.00

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
2. City of Cardiff Melingriffith (David Hamilton)
3. Cory (Philip Harper)
4. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)
5. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)
6. Pontardulais (Paul Jenkins)
7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
8. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)

First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
2. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
3. Burry Port Town (Elliot Harrington)
4. Goodwick (Joshua Ruck)
5. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
6. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
7. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
8. Usk (Jamie Jones)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones, Glyn Williams

1. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)
2. Ammanford Town (Glyn Rhys Davies)
3. Crosskeys Silver (Dave Collins)
4. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
5. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
6. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Eifion Jones)
7. Markham & District (Gary Davies)
8. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
9. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)
2. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
3. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
5. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)
6. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)
7. Penclawdd (John Jones)
8. Severn Tunnel (Davis Ferris)
9. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

Fourth Section:


Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Andrea Price

1. Blaenavon Town (Alun F Williams)
2. Holywell (Steve Pugh-Jones)
3. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

        

