Midland Second Section bands ready for Bedworth takeover

14 bands will battle to gain the final two qualification places up for grabs in the Midlands this weekend

The Midlands Second Section takes place this weekend with 14 bands performing Oliver Waespi's 'Friendly Takeover' to try and claim the two Cheltenham qualification places on offer.

Saturday 15th March

Second Section:

Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw

Start: 11.00am

Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)

City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)

Glossop Old (Eliot Darwin)

Harborough (Ben Smith)

Hathern (Gary Wyatt)

Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Elizabeth Pearce)

Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)

Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Adrian Wood)

Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)

Tintwistle (Jim Henson)

Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)