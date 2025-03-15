BrookWright Music: Easter treats

There is music to enhance any Easter concert from BrookWright Music's team of composers.

With Easter soon with us, BrookWright Music has produced a number wonderful titles for bands to expand their programmes.

They come from the vastly experienced stable of writers and arrangers Andrew Wainwright, Brian Bowen, Edward Mylechreest, Espen Haukas, Gavin Lamplough, Karl Whelan, Kenneth Downie and William Himes.

Great is Thy Faithfulness (Runyan arr. Dan Forrest trs. Wainwright)

This setting of the classic hymn 'Great is thy Faithfulness' has quickly become a popular item for choirs around the world. Transcribed for brass band by Andrew Wainwright it was commissioned by the Melbourne Staff Band to commemorate Bandmaster Ken Waterworth's final year as Bandmaster before his retirement.

For bands looking to combine with a choir, this setting is in the same key and format as the original choral version.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPtXdxaEPHc

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/great-is-thy-faithfulness-brass-band-runyan-arr-dan-forrest-trs-wainwright

Good Friday Music (Wagner arr. Brian Bowen)

This excerpt from Wagner's opera 'Parsifal', is a poignant meditation on the chief themes contained in the musical drama: suffering, compassion and redemption.

The affirmative six-note 'Dresden Amen' is very present in an expert setting by Brian Bowen.

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/good-friday-music-brass-band-wagner-arr-brian-bowen

Love Divine (Blaenwern) (William Rowlands arr. Kenneth Downie)

This delightful setting by Kenneth Downie is based on the much loved hymn 'Love Divine, All Loves Excelling', alternatively known as 'Blaenwern'.

An optional organ part which will enhance the last verse is included. The addition of the organ in the last verse, adds extra majesty to the music, but is not fundamental to any performance.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUszRQh40lQ

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-divine-blaenwern-brass-band-william-rowlands-arr-kenneth-downie

Be Thou My Vision (Traditional arr. Andrew Wainwright)

A highly evocative arrangement of the popular hymn known as 'Slane'. Andrew Wainwright responds to the ethereal quality of the tune with an exquisite layering of texture.

The three-verse setting grows to a glorious climax on the final verse, before dying away to a serene ending.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUyDYnOkXuE

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/be-thou-my-vision-brass-band-traditional-arr-andrew-wainwright

This is my Father's World (arr. William Himes)

The vibrant hymn of Maltbie D. Babcock has been linked for more than a century to the English folk melody, 'Terra Beata'.

This colourful setting by William Himes emulates the concept of 'text painting', wherein the music strives to reflect the literal meaning of the lyrics.

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/this-is-my-father-s-world-brass-band-arr-william-himes

Rockingham (Edward Miller arr. Karl Whelan)

This arrangement of the much loved hymn tune 'When I survey the wondrous cross', was arranged by Karl Whelan in memory of Frank Naylor.

Frank was a faithful member of North Ashton Band, a renowned tenor horn player and an inspiration to his many pupils over the years. In reference to Frank's slow melody piece of choice, there is also a reference in the trombones to 'Star of Bethlehem' by Stephen Adams, leading into the final verse.

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/rockingham-brass-band-edward-miller-arr-karl-whelan

And can it be? (Dan Forrest arr. Andrew Wainwright)

An exquisite arrangement for brass band by Andrew Wainwright of Dan Forrest's hugely popular choral anthem 'And can it be?'

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY7YA_akFb0

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/and-can-it-be-brass-band

Abide with me (William H. Monk arr. Greg Jasperse trs. Espen Haukas)

Greg Jasperse's choral setting of the much-loved hymn has become very popular with choirs and has been arranged by Norwegian composer Espen Haukas.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVHlQW_8Pao

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/abide-with-me-brass-band-william-h-monk-arr-greg-jasperse-trs-espen-hauk%C3%A5s

Verleih Uns Frieden (Mendelssohn arr. Edward Mylechreest)

Felix Mendelssohn's 'Choral Cantata' has been adapted by Edward Mylechreest. A setting of Martin Luther's sacred words, this short piece is a staple of the choral canon and is widely regarded as a choral masterpiece.

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/verleih-uns-frieden-brass-band-mendelssohn-arr-edward-mylechreest

'Sanctus' from Faure's 'Requiem' (arr. Andrew Wainwright)

Faure's Requiem stands as one of the most cherished choral works in the classical repertoire.

The 'Sanctus', a pivotal movement within this larger work, encapsulates a sense of peace and transcendence that resonates deeply with audiences.

This brass band setting by Andrew Wainwright of the Sanctus remains faithful to the essence of FaurÃ©'s original orchestration, although is scored down a tone from the original.

Rolling Score: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mo55Q6M2H18

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sanctus-from-faure-s-requiem-brass-band

Love Eternal for tenor horn or trombone (Jarrod Cooper arr. Gavin Lamplough)

'Love Eternal' was written by Gavin Lamplough for Neil Blessett, who was the horn player of both Birmingham Citadel Band and the International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

It has since been arranged as a trombone solo for Isobel Daws and the Melbourne Staff Band. The arranger uses Jarod Cooper's popular contemporary worship song 'King of Kings, Majesty' as the basis for the work and the piece seeks to provide a vehicle for the rich timbres of the tenor horn to be enjoyed by the listener.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx5G-MDpD_g

Rolling score with Isobel Daws: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-trombone-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough

Music: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough