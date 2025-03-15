Renshaw adds experience to MD role at Hade Edge

Three time National winner Derek Renshaw brings his experience to the role of MD at Hade Edge Band.

Hade Edge Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Derek Renshaw as its new Musical Director.

Titles

During his conducting career Derek has led numerous bands to success at different levels, including a quartet of Yorkshire Area titles and a trio of National Championship wins.

He has enjoyed tenures at the likes of Unite the Union, Yorkshire Imperial and Stannington, and served as Deputy Conductor with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Looking forward

Speaking about his latest role he said: "The opportunity to work with Hade Edge is something I'm very much looking forward to and am excited to see where this journey will take us."

In response a band spokesperson said: "Everyone at Hade Edge Band is thrilled to welcome Derek as our MD. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in our future development. With rehearsals already in full swing, there is great anticipation for what lies ahead under his direction."

Law thanks

The band also took the opportunity to thank Norman Law for leading them at the recent Yorkshire Area Championships.

They added: "Norman's knowledge and skill in preparing the band was invaluable. We are deeply grateful for the time and effort he devoted to us over recent months."