Draws & Results: 2025 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

Cobham claims the first title of the Stevenage weekend.

Cobham took the Fourth Section title

The London & Southern Counties Regional Championships take place in Stevenage this weekend. Qualifiers The First Section will send 2 bands to Cheltenham in September, with 3 gaining the invitation to compete in each of the Second, Third and Fourth Sections. Result: Fourth Section: Adjudicators: Paul Norley, Steve Sykes 1. Cobham (Ben Miller)*

2. City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)*

3. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)*

4. Godalming (James Haigh)

5. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Chris Mowat)

6. Cottenham (P. Mackley)

7. Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)

8. Colchester (Melvin White)

9. Witney Town (Guy James)

10. Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)

11. Reading Spring Gardens (Stephen Buckell)

12. Woodbridge Excelsior (Alan Duguid)

13. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)

14. Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)

15. Dereham (Tony Hampton)

16. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)

17. Royston Town (Steve Earley) * Qualify for National Final

Draw: First Section: Adjudicators: Anne Crookston, Christopher Bond 1. Wantage Concert Brass (Chris Davis)

2. Soham Comrades (David Minchin)

3. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

4. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

5. East of England Co-op (Mark Ager)

6. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)

7. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

8. Egham (Gareth Green)

9. City of Norwich (Robin Norman)

10. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

11. Tilbury (Melvin White)

12. Epsom & Ewell (Tariq Ahmed)

13. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)

14. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

Sunday Championship Section: Adjudicators: Anne Crookston, Paul Norley 1. Amersham (Paul Fisher)

2. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

3. Friary Band (Nigel Taken)

4. Fulham (Sam Hairsine)

5. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

6. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)

7. Medway (Will Wilkins)

8. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless)

9. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

10. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)

11. Wantage (Chris King)

12. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward) Second Section: Adjudicators: Christopher Bond, Steve Sykes 1. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)

2. Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)

3. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

4. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)

5. City of Cambridge (Phillip Fisher)

6. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)

7. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)

8. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)

9. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

10. Marconi Brass (David Lockwood)

11. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

12. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce)

13. Simon Langton Brass (Keith Twyman)

14. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)

15. Tendring Brass (David Rowland)

16. Ware Brass (Jonathan Lockwood)

17. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

18. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas) Third Section: Adjudicators: Jack Capstaff, Stephanie Binns 1. Betteshanger Colliery (Mike West)

2. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)

3. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)

4. Cold Ash Brass (Andy Belfield)

5. Crystal Palace (Jim Lynch)

6. Epping Forest (Kevin Schroeter)

7. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)

8. Hangleton (Richard Baker)

9. Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave)

10. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)

11. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)

12. Littleport (Ian Johnson)

13. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)

14. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

15. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)

16. Watford (Ian Graves)

17. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Christopher Cole)