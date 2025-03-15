Report & Results: 2025 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

East London Brass claims the Championship honours in Stevenage with Kidlington Concert Brass, Jersey Premier, Betteshanger and Cobham taking the section titles.

It was not just Newcastle United football fans who filled the local hotels in the Stevenage area on the weekend that enjoyed long awaited trophy winning celebrations.

Although the Geordie Army drank local supplies of Newcastle Brown Ale dry, there was still enough bubbly left for supporters of East London Brass, Kidlington Concert Brass, Jersey Premier Brass, Betteshanger Colliery and Cobham to toast equally memorable victories.

Championship Section:

The last time Newcastle won major silverware, East London Brass was called Walthamstow Borough, competing in the Third Section of the Hayes Contest playing 'The Mountain Chief' by Denis Wright.

Now they are Area champion, the culmination of an 18 year conducting partnership with Jayne Murrill that has seen them become an increasingly impressive competitive force — from winning the Second Section in 2009 to this historic success.

It came courtesy of a rendition of 'Diversions' described by the judges as "a musical and well delivered, characterful performance" and with "great poise" in the finale.

Stone footsteps

Little wonder their representative repeatedly praised an even greater judge than Paul Norley and Anne Crookston as she accepted the Championship Trophy in tears of joy.

However, it wasn't omnipotent intervention that secured a first top section Area victory, or see their MD become only the second woman to conduct a winning band (following Barbara Stone with Hanwell in 1977 and 1978), but a display of informed musicality backed by a solid ensemble and classy soloists.

A little later Band Manager Oliver Sikora told 4BR: 'Winning this title has been something we have collectively strived for since gaining promotion in 2012. The drive led by Jayne has been second to none. We felt we played well, and hopefully this win is the first of many."

There was extra poignancy to the victory for their inspirational MD, as they also claimed the 'Best Trombones' award, presented in honour of her mother Sue, who led the band from 1983 to 2000.

Amazing day

Reflecting on "such an amazing day" on her Facebook page, Jayne Murrill said: "So proud of our achievement and excited to have won the opportunity to conduct my amazing band at the Albert Hall — something we have been striving for ever since we first reached the Championship Section.

Thanks to all my wonderful friends at East London Brass for your hard work, support and belief — what a team ELB x."

Although the celebrations will continue, work will now start on preparations for the Senior Trophy in Blackpool, where they hope to take a step closer to another long-term goal of a first appearance at the British Open.

Clear winner

The judges' written summaries were further endorsed by Anne's pre-results remarks in describing the Bourgeois work as "a masterclass of great basic brass band technique", but also one that required a very specific sense of "poise" in the first movement, "shaping" in the second and "light heartedness" in the final section.

Paul later told 4BR that "a clear winner" had given them a "well-constructed and musical performance". He added that the piece had "left no band unscathed" especially with unforced errors, intonation and dynamics inconsistencies.

Zone poised

With East London Brass providing the title-winning marker, defending champion Zone One Brass couldn't quite do enough to make it a hat-trick of Area victories under Richard Ward.

However, they still secured an Albert Hall berth for a sixth time in seven contesting years thanks to a performance delineated by the required poise and subtle characterisation.

Behind the qualifiers came bands keen to make their own long-awaited return to Kensington, with former champion Redbridge just missing out in third with a rendition that set a quality marker under Chris Bearman's clear direction.

Confidence boosts

Another former winner in Haverhill was fourth, with both now heading to the Spring Festival with timely boosts of confidence. There was however disappointment for the fancied pre-contest contenders of Wantage and Amersham who couldn't draw fully consistent accounts to make more of an impression in the box.

Elsewhere, the standard was variable, as bands either had misfiring days or simply couldn't meet the demands of a work that showed that its unfamiliar style had not lost any of its caustic bite.

First Section:

A "stern test" of First Section credentials may not have been universally enjoyed by the 14 Cheltenham contenders, but as Anne Crookston pointed out, it enabled the judges (joined by Christopher Bond) to work from a clear template to compare performances.

Her pre-results summary was also clearly set out — ensemble tonality, character, poise, dynamic sculpting and balance addressed alongside the need for conductors to showcase "good old fashioned banding nous".

Christopher Bond may have been left with little more to say, but his emphasis on clarity and informed understanding ensured that the audience was left in little doubt of the judges' consistency of approach to a score that exposed more weaknesses than strengths in the competitors.

Pippen pair

The best came from Kidlington Concert Brass conducted by Jonathan Pippen (who led Raunds Temperance to qualification success in the Midlands).

An approach combining technical security and classy soloists (claiming the 'Best Soprano' and 'Best Principal Cornet' awards) had a musical authority that deservedly claimed the title and sent the band to Cheltenham for a second successive year and to the top section in 2026.

"A performance with lots to admire — good detail, style and clarity with some great solo contributions", was how Chris summed up his remarks, whilst Anne said it was a "super performance and very enjoyable reading throughout."

The band now looks forward to another National Final, keen to improve on last year's eighth place finish.

"There's a strong field at Stevenage and all the bands gave fine performances," their representative told 4BR. "The piece was a pleasure to work on with depths of structure and emotion that took a surprising amount of getting to know. Jon has worked us hard right up until the very last minute, so our celebrations are down to him."

White nous

Nous was certainly not in short supply with Melvin White, as his informed approach to the Morley Calvert score of space and balance saw Thundersley continue their rich run of form in securing their Cheltenham appearance aided by a fine 'Best Basses' foundation.

It meant that a well-structured account from Regent Brass just missed out as Alan Duguid's tempered interpretation narrowly missed a qualification spot, whilst the remaining top-six places went to East of England Co-op, Horsham Borough and Egham, drawn closely together and finishing in a bit of a dead heat.

Consistency, or the lack of its robbed the chances of others though, with the bands outside the top-six finding the work a stark reminder of their true First Section standing.

Second Section:

18 well-matched bands provided an absorbing Second Section battle on Oliver Waespi's 'Friendly Takeover'.

The standard was set from the off, with Jersey Premier Brass led by Jason Mildren setting the high bar marker off the number 1 draw. It could not be beaten, despite the fine efforts of those in their title winning wake.

With the band's flight time back to the Channel Isles having to be confirmed in advance, the request to be drawn first came through necessity (although you suspect with few complaints from rivals). The winner's trophy followed in the hand luggage of their band rep the next day.

One two finish

Although Chinnor Silver could make their 48-mile contest day trip without such concerns, the early number 2 draw still demanded a great show of musical character from Oliver Hallstead-Brooks and his ensemble, as they secured their second Cheltenham trip in three years.

Joining them for a second successive year will be City of Cambridge as Philip Fisher's band came with late draw surge to pip the solid renditions from top-six finishers Waterbeach Brass, Alder Valley Brass and Staines Brass (who took the 'Best Bass Section' accolade).

Speaking to 4BR, adjudicator Christopher Bond (joined by Steve Sykes) confirmed that right from the start "the standard was high", with "two great opening performances" in particular.

"The best bands achieved the control and cohesion the piece required whilst displaying good, blended sound qualities," he said. "Most gave the style a good go, but the detail really came across in a unified way with the winners and qualifiers in particular."

The remarks also backed their written findings, with Chris describing Jersey's 'Friendly Takeover' as, "a super performance off the number 1 draw! — full of energy, detail, but control throughout. You put on a great show today."

Steve more succinct remarks simply added: "A great marker to start the day! Very enjoyable and well directed".

Over the moon

After finally getting home a delighted winning conductor told 4BR: "As a percussionist turned MD, this was particularly my kind of piece!" Jason Mildren said. "We worked really hard on all aspects though over the last 10 weeks as well as fund raising to get to the contest.

This win means so much to all of us and I for one am over the moon to be going to Cheltenham for the first time since 2008. This year was rather challenging for us. Playing on Sunday meant we had to ask for an early draw as we had no choice due to the flight times.

We thought we played well so it meant we could enjoy drink in the airport before the real celebrations really began after we heard the result."

Third Section:

Betteshanger Colliery continued its remarkable return to contesting by claiming the Third Section title under MD Michael West.

It adds to the Fourth Section Area and National Championship successes enjoyed in 2024, with the bookies already slashing their odds of adding yet another in Cheltenham after their hugely impressive win.

Much to admire

"A very good performance with nice solos. Contrasts, styles and details were all well noted", wrote adjudicator Jack Capstaff, of their rendition of 'Arkansas'. Fellow judge Stephanie Binns said that they had "left nothing in the bag. A performance with so much to admire and what an excellent sound you have!"

It was a fine account — and had to be from a contest of 17 bands, the top-six and more of which produced performances that they would have been delighted with; controlled and characterised, backed by fine soloists and excellent percussion to add texture and effect.

Before the announcement of the results Stephanie spoke of the importance of MDs securing accurate tempi to go with the more basic requirements of production and balance from their bands, whilst Jack pinpointed the additional need to draw out detail and dynamic difference.

Immediate marker

The immediate marker came from Watford off the number 1 draw to eventually finish fifth, followed soon after by Littleport led by the experienced Ian Johnson. Their performance really captured the pioneering spirit of Jacob De Haan's writing as they secured their first Cheltenham appearance since 2012 in coming a deserved runner-up.

A band more used to making the trip ended up just behind them, as defending champion Putney & Wimbledon Brass conducted by Sam Topp claimed third and a hat-trick of trips across the M4 as the last band to play.

The remaining top-six places in a contest where every band emerged with merit came from Epping Forest in fourth and Hangleton in sixth.

Colliery pride

For Betteshanger, which still proudly carries the name of the Kent colliery that closed in 1989, the win also saw their MD and principal cornet Ian Lanceley claim individual prizes as winning conductor and 'Best Instrumentalist'.

A spokesperson later told 4BR: "'Arkansas' was a very enjoyable test piece and suited the band as it was testing enough to keep everyone busy. We are ecstatic to win back-to-back Areas, as that isn't done that often at this level.

It also confirms the improvement we have seen around the stands under Mike's wonderful direction over the last year but now we have to start raising the £6,500 trip to get to Cheltenham!"

Fourth Section:

Andrea Price's 'I, Daedalus' made for an immensely satisfying contest of 17 well-matched bands in battling to stake their qualification claims for judges Paul Norley and Steve Sykes.

They were left with plenty to ponder, taking 20 minutes to emerge from the box with their final decision. Steve then revealed why, with a detailed assessment of what the duo had heard — giving a straightforward and straight talking synopsis much appreciated by the audience.

Paul followed suit, encouraging conductors to understand the benefits of taking time to balance a band to provide the tonal foundation of a performance. That was key he said as he revealed that the winners had done just that.

Unlocked

The band that for them unlocked the inventive narrative of 'I, Daedalus' best came from Cobham led by Ben Miller on what was their first Area appearance since 2013. It was some return — a clear winner thanks to the excellent basic requirements being added to with an evocative sense of musical drama and team of very classy soloists.

"...a well controlled and musical performance", Paul wrote, whilst Steve said that had "so much to enjoy and well directed with care and attention."

Behind them came a chasing pack with very little to choose between them in the box. "It was so good to hear so many bands playing so well", Paul later said.

Cheltenham duo

In the end it was City of Oxford and Wantage Academy that secured their Cheltenham trips, whilst just missing out were the top-six finishers of Godalming, Brighton & Hove City Brass and Cottenham (whose fine sop player Ben Smith claimed the 'Best Instrumentalist' award)

Following the announcement of the results, Ben Miller told 4BR: "We're absolutely thrilled to win after such an absence. We've been slowly working towards this since I took over a year and a half ago and I've been astonished by the progress the band has made.

We're a community band with players aged 13 to 80 plus and hopefully this will attract a couple more local players to come along and inspire those in our training band to also break through.

We have loved playing this wonderful piece, digging into the music to tell this old story in a new way. Now we fly on to Cheltenham."

Excellently run

For all the joy on show at another excellently run event at Stevenage it was disappointing to report that despite World of Brass recording all the performances, the amount of people making illegal audio and video recordings on their mobile phones remained.

Those who felt a tap on their shoulders from the hall staff asking them to refrain should have known better — they were told often enough from the stage.

The event also marked the final appearance as Chairperson of the remarkable Philip Doe who stepped down after 21 years of outstanding service. The presentation made to him was greeted with applause that signified the respect he has been held in for so many years.

Malcolm Wood

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston, Paul Norley

1. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)*

2. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)*

3. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

4. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

5. Wantage (Chris King)

6. Amersham (Paul Fisher)

7. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)

8. Friary Band (Nigel Taken)

9. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless)

10. Fulham (Sam Hairsine)

11. Medway (Will Wilkins)

12. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Trombones: East London Brass

Best Cornet: David Cooper (soprano) — Redbrigde

Best Horn: Zone One

Best Euphonium: Antony Sanders (Haverhill)





First Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston, Christopher Bond

1. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)*

2. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)*

3. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

4. East of England Co-op (Mark Ager)

5. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)

6. Egham (Gareth Green)

7. Wantage Concert Brass (Chris Davis)

8. Tilbury (Melvin White)

9. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

10. Soham Comrades (David Minchin)

11. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

12. Epsom & Ewell (Tariq Ahmed)

13. City of Norwich (Robin Norman)

14. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Bass Section: Thundersley Brass

Best Soprano: Alex Elderfield (Kidlington Concert Brass)

Outstanding Cornet Player: Tom James (Kidlington Concert Brass)





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher Bond, Steve Sykes

1. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)*

2. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)*

3. City of Cambridge (Phillip Fisher)*

4. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

5. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)

6. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)

7. Tendring Brass (David Rowland)

8. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce)

9. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

10. Marconi Brass (David Lockwood)

11. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)

12. Ware Brass (Jonathan Lockwood)

13. Simon Langton Brass (Keith Twyman)

14. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

15. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

16. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)

17. Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)

18. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Trombone Section: Jersey Premier

Best Bass Section: Staines





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Jack Capstaff, Stephanie Binns

1. Betteshanger Colliery (Mike West)*

2. Littleport (Ian Johnson)*

3. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)*

4. Epping Forest (Kevin Schroeter)

5. Watford (Ian Graves)

6. Hangleton (Richard Baker)

7. Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave)

8. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Christopher Cole)

9. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)

10. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)

11. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)

12. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)

13. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)

14. Crystal Palace (Jim Lynch)

15. Cold Ash Brass (Andy Belfield)

16. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)

17. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

* Qualify for National Final





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Paul Norley, Steve Sykes

1. Cobham (Ben Miller)*

2. City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)*

3. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)*

4. Godalming (James Haigh)

5. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Chris Mowat)

6. Cottenham (P. Mackley)

7. Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)

8. Colchester (Melvin White)

9. Witney Town (Guy James)

10. Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)

11. Reading Spring Gardens (Stephen Buckell)

12. Woodbridge Excelsior (Alan Duguid)

13. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)

14. Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)

15. Dereham (Tony Hampton)

16. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)

17. Royston Town (Steve Earley)

* Qualify for National Final