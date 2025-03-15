Draws & Results: 2025 Welsh Regional Championships

Holywell and Deiniolin Silver claim the first titles of the weekend in Swansea

Saturday 15th March kicks off at 11.00am with competitors in Second Section followed by the Fourth and First. The following day sees the Third Section (11.00am) followed by the Championship Section.

Qualifiers

Two Championship bands will qualify to for the Royal Albert Hall National Final with the winning bands also gaining the honour of representing the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Two bands will also qualify in the First, Second and Third Sections for Cheltenham. One band will qualify in the Fourth Section.

As stated previously, there will be no live band by band coverage of the weekend, but draws and results will be published when appropriate and when received in full by the 4BR Editor.

Draw:

First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

2. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

3. Burry Port Town (Elliot Harrington)

4. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

5. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)

6. Goodwick (Joshua Ruck)

7. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

8. Usk (Jamie Jones)





Results:

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones, Glyn Williams

1. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Eifion Jones)*

2. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)*

3. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

4. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

5. Crosskeys Silver (Dave Collins)

6. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

7. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

8. Ammanford Town (Glyn Rhys Davies)

9. Crwbin (Ceri John)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Thomas Evans (flugel) — Deiniolen Silver

Best Percussion: Deiniolen





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Andrea Price

1. Holywell (Steve Pugh-Jones)*

2. Blaenavon Town (Alun F Williams)

3. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Simon Owens (Eb tuba) — Holywell





Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

2. City of Cardiff Melingriffith (David Hamilton)

3. Cory (Philip Harper)

4. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)

5. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)

6. Pontardulais (Paul Jenkins)

7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

8. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

2. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)

3. City of Wrexham (Scott Robert Lloyd)

4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

5. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)

6. Newtown Silver (Steve Gittins)

7. Penclawdd (John Jones)

8. Severn Tunnel (Davis Ferris)

9. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)