Report & Results: 2025 Welsh Regional Championships

Tredegar leads the way as Welsh Champion with section wins for Parc & Dare, Deiniolen Silver, City of Wrexham and Holywell in Swansea

A weekend of title triumphs and qualification intrigue was played out in Swansea as the Welsh Regional Championships provided a series absorbing battles for domestic supremacy.

It was headed by Tredegar, as they reclaimed the Championship Section honours, whilst on what was a memorable weekend for principal cornet Dewi Griffiths, he led Parc & Dare to First Section victory. Success for Deiniolen Silver, City of Wrexham and Holywell also saw an impressive collective challenge from the North Wales contenders who made the long journey south.

However, the new qualification rules meant that Cory failed to make it to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 1999. Further concerns over the fragility of the nation's grass roots banding also remain with just one band heading to the Fourth Section National Final at Cheltenham.

Championship Section:

The substantive nature of Tredegar's victory was not diminished by the immediate post-contest social media focus on defending champion Cory's third place finish.

Detailed with precisely defined Bourgeois-esque character, Ian Porthouse's informed appreciation of the 'Diversions' score was delivered with confident aplomb, hallmarked by lead lines that featured 'Best Principal Cornet' Dewi Griffiths and 'Best Instrumentalist' Cerys Hughes on flugel.

It was the band's 15th Welsh Regional title (all since 1977) and will now see them head to Linz for the 2026 European Championships.

Full of character

Not without minor clips, it was however the type of interpretation Dr Robert Childs and David Hirst were looking for in the box: "A well rounded performance, full of character and expression. Good solo lines and well directed by MD," wrote David in his overall summary. Bob concluded his remarks by describing it as, "An excellent performance full of character and subtle dynamics, Confident soloists throughout."

They were findings backed by Dr Childs in his pre-results remarks. "It's a rather unassuming piece when you first look at it in rehearsal," he said, before adding that the more bands worked on it, "much more of the detail reveals itself ... the multifarious dynamics and accents, the phrasing and soft balances."

And in saying that, "...when a really good band plays it with the right style it makes it sound easy", he also pinpointed intonation and balance concerns in the softer elements of the middle movement, as well as the somewhat "mixed day" for sopranos and solo cornets that was balanced against the "refined, subtle playing" of the percussion.

It was the second movement where "the best bands showed their class", and while nearly all "enjoyed the romp" of the finale, the first movement contained "some technical challenges that weren't overcome".

Stylistic cut

With an inspired Ebbw Valley setting an impressive marker cut from the same stylistic cloth immediately before Tredegar, Cory's compacted dynamic approach straight after arguably lacked the same levels of detailed definition and precision, as inner lines were somewhat lost in the resonant wash of the Brangwyn Hall acoustic.

Speaking to the judges following the results, they confirmed their appreciation of the top three and the winners in particular. "Not without those little errors," David said of Tredegar. "But so well put together in style. It had the extra quality throughout of the top three".

Dr Childs added, "It did stand out today — again not perfect — but with so much overall musical understanding. The quality of the top three was marked, but this is music that just needs that extra character, and the winner had that."

Dedicated victory

With the Championship and Winning Conductor trophies tucked safely under his arms, Ian Porthouse directed his own congratulations to his band, dedicating victory to two much missed personalities in Jon Bound and Band President, C Brian Buckley.

"The win is for the players and for them. Brian was a huge support to me and Jon was the beating heart of the band. There will be a glass raised to Brian and a quite few 'Yee-haws' for Jon. Bob was right in saying it is such an unassuming piece to get to grips with, but it has been a great test and sets us up for two exciting recording projects in the coming months."

Memorable achievement

For Ebbw Valley it was yet another memorable achievement in their short history — although it gave the Welsh Open champion their second successive Albert Hall qualification. Neatly directed by Matthew Rowe, a sparkling opening was supplemented by a tender central section and excitingly paced finale, with fine solo leads from the soprano and their 'Best Basses' topping and tailing things.

"A well executed performance", David Hirst called it in his remarks, whilst Dr Robert Childs described it as, "A good performance with lots of detail... the musical intent was evident."

The band's celebrations almost equalled their Blaenau Gwent counterparts (they are about 5 miles apart as the crow flies) as they now prepare for the Senior Cup as a major contender to take a step closer to the British Open.

Understandable outcomes

Meanwhile, Cory's renowned powers of contesting revitalisation under Philip Harper will be called upon in Stavanger on the same weekend. The fine margin of qualification disappointment here will soon be forgotten if they secure yet another European Championship title success.

Conspiracy theorists apart, their 'Diversions' sought a very different interpretive path; one which on this occasion with its self-imposed dynamic constraints, balance issues and minor errors didn't seem to project the same levels of precise definition and glossy character of their rivals into the hall. The result was still a shock, but one of understandable outcomes.

With the top three contenders standing out for the judges, Northop Silver showed that they will be confident of making a successful mark at the Grand Shield with a performance of solid virtues in finishing fourth, with the top-six places going to hard working accounts from City of Cardiff and Pontardulais as 'Diversions' showed itself to be an imposing test.

First Section:

A successful weekend of silverware collecting for Dewi Griffiths saw the popular principal cornet of Tredegar lead Parc & Dare to the First Section title.

It was his first Area success with one of Welsh banding's most famous names — further confirming the progress made since he took the helm in 2022.

Full of class

Not only did it see the Rhondda band return to Cheltenham for the first time since 2017 with a performance described as "full of class and style" which had "great character and nuance" by judges Dr Robert Childs and David Hirst, but it also saw him become the first recipient of the C Brian Buckley Trophy as Winning Conductor.

"I'm really delighted for the band as they deserved his victory for all that I ask of them, and honoured to be presented with the award in Brian Buckley's name," Dewi said. "He was always so supportive of my playing and conducting, so it means a great deal — as does this first win.

It's been coming and my thanks got to Chris Turner who helps so much. Now it's the Senior Cup in Blackpool to prepare for."

Victory was also a timely tribute to the memory of the great Ieuan Morgan MBE, who died earlier this year and who led Parc & Dare to two Welsh Championships in 1975 and 1976.

Stern test

As has been the case around the country, Morley Calvert's 'Introduction, Elegy and Caprice' proved to be a stern test of future top section aspirations as well as current credentials, with David Hirst giving a detailed pre-results analysis that outlined "all the nuances, detail and musical shape" of a "great piece".

In pinpointing the need for "rhythmic precision"in the opening movement, the "mournfulness" in the second and the "capricious energy" of the third, he also ensured that bands were left in no doubt of how an immensely difficult score should mastered.

The winner came closest; the MDs understanding of the academic rigour and shape of the music standing out — as did the quality of the main lead lines, especially their 'Best Instrumentalist' soprano player Sol Elmagur.

Emotional qualification

As close behind as they were in playing sop and cornet with Tredegar the following day came Tylorstown, to make it an understandably emotional qualification for MD Robert Westacott and his band following the recent death of his sister Angela. It was a fitting tribute inspired by so many friends and family on stage.

Just missing out in a contest where all the bands "played it quite well" according to David Hirst, came an informed account from Lewis Merthyr, with hard working efforts from Goodwick, Burry Port Town and Usk filling the top-six.

Second Section:

There was huge encouragement for the cohort of North Wales bands that travelled to Swansea with a trio of title winning performances spearheaded by the highly impressive Deiniolen Silver in the Second Section.

Led by Lois Eifion Jones, theirs was, "a polished performance that had so much to offer with regards detail, and dynamics" according to adjudicator Glyn Williams, following their rendition of 'Friendly Takeover' by Oliver Waespi. Fellow judge Steve Pritchard-Jones said that it was one that had "many strong musical moments" inspired by "a good reading by the MD".

Funky pulse

Few in the Brangwyn Hall audience would have disagreed with Glyn's assertion that there had not been "one bad performance" either, as the nine contenders captured the emerging changes of style and energy that propelled the funky pulse of the music towards its climax.

In order to display the contrasts, he said "the top bands had command of the basics and created performances of shape and nuance".

A little later he told 4BR that none though quite had the embedded 'groove' or the suave bluesy lead of their 'Best Instrumentalist' flugel player Thomas Evans, as Deiniolen. Following the result the band thanked everyone, "for all the messages" of congratulations whilst saying they were now looking forward to Cheltenham for the first time since 2016, and to the First Section in 2026.

Confident

There was also joy for Abertillery Town as they made an immediate Cheltenham return thanks to a confident rendition led with authoritative understanding by MD Stephen Sykes. They too benefited from a nicely judged sense of style to go with solid soloists and pulsating foundation.

Just missing out on this occasion was a swaggering show from Royal Buckley that very nearly forced its way into the qualification spots, whilst the remaining top-six places went to enjoyable renditions from Newport Borough, Crosskeys Silver and Markham & District.

Third Section:

The 'Goldilocks' fairy tale analogy used by adjudicator Andrea Price in describing the finely balanced attributes of City of Wrexham's winning rendition of 'Arkansas' spoke perfectly of the appreciation of the quality elicited by MD Scott Loydd and his band in claiming the Third Section in fine style.

As Andrea pointed out, in real world "contextual" winning terms, it was, 'not too fast and not too slow, not too loud and not too quiet, and not too over or too lacking in detail'. It resulted in City of Wrexham heading home (as well as to Cheltenham for the first time as a Welsh representative) happily ever after.

Fine throughout

"Stylishly performed with fine solo work, precise and musically shaped", Andrea said in her written remarks. Steve Pritchard-Jones summed his findings saying it was "fine throughout" and that he noted the "good dynamic range".

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page the band stated: "We did it! It was a fantastic weekend and after a long wait to play last, the band held their nerve and put in a fantastic performance to take the Shield. We will look forward to representing Wales in the finals in Cheltenham in September."

Five not three choices

Andrea also remarked that unlike Goldilocks with her trio of potential choices, there were five bands for the judges to consider "within 2 or 3 points of each other", although one still "stood out". It was a clear-cut victory in a contest of "high quality playing".

The best of them came from an excellent account from Mid Rhondda led by Alan Gibbs. Consistent and controlled it also benefitted from classy solo leads — notably on solo cornet and from their 'Best Instrumentalist' flugel Darren Williams.

Meanwhile, not quite the happy ending for a nicely conceived musical narrative from City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2, as they just missed out in third ahead of good quality accounts from the top-six finishers of Briton Ferry Silver, Ynyshir and Newtown Silver.

Fourth Section:

Although there was encouragement in hearing the standard of performances from the three bands in the Fourth Section, the fragility of the foundation base of Welsh banding was still crystal clear.

Holywell's successful title defence was impressively delivered though under Steve Pugh Jones with an 'I, Daedalus' narrative full of drama, pathos and redemptive triumph fully appreciated in the box by Dr Robert Childs and composer Andrea Price.

Balanced and tuneful

The ensemble playing was balanced and tuneful whilst each of the main soloists played with confidence — with a notable Eb tuba contribution from Simon Owens to win the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

"This was short and sweet as a contest," Andrea said in her pre-results remarks. "But it was still a fine contest with all three bands paying attention to detail in contrasting interpretations all full of merit."

Andrea also gave a special mention to the percussionists who she said "sounded as if they had fun", including, a little later, the brilliant single player with the winners who did an amazing multi-faceted job.

Really convincing

"A really convincing performance" was the written endorsement of Holywell from Bob Childs, whilst the composer said that a "nicely crafted" account by the MD had contained "some lovely individual playing and confident soloists".

The success was celebrated on the steps of the hall with MD Steve Pugh-Jones telling 4BR. "It's so important that we come here, and we are so proud to win the title again.

We thoroughly enjoyed the piece it was so good of Andrea to seek us out afterwards. We came runner-up last year in Cheltenham so we hope to go one better this time around."

Sober reading

Although the lack of numbers meant that Holywell will be the sole representative in Cheltenham there was encouragement to help to further foster from the returning Blaenavon Town (on their first appearance since 2018) and from Oakdale Silver.

It can only be hoped that al three will return again in 2026 with more ensembles joining them.

With the recent snapshot report into the state of Welsh banding making for sober reading, the hard-working Welsh Regional Championship Committee continues to host an event that retains a sense of communal pride despite it obvious challenges.

The presentation made to Regional Secretary Philip Morris to mark 35 years of service to the event was a reminder of the dedication it will now require of future generations to ensure that it can build on its fragile foundations in the years to come.

Iwan Fox

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)**

2. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)*

3. Cory (Philip Harper)

4. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)

5. City of Cardiff Melingriffith (David Hamilton)

6. Pontardulais (Paul Jenkins)

7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

8. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

** Qualify for National Final plus invitation to represent Wales at the 2026 European Championship in Linz

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Cerys Hughes (flugel) — Tredegar

Best Principal Cornet: Dewi Griffiths (Tredegar)

Best Basses: Ebbw Valley





First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)*

2. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)*

3. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

4. Goodwick (Joshua Ruck)

5. Burry Port Town (Elliot Harrington)

6. Usk (Jamie Jones)

7. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

8. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Sol Elmaghur (soprano) — Parc & Dare

C Brian Buckley Memorial Award to Winning Conductor: Dewi Griffiths





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones, Glyn Williams

1. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Eifion Jones)*

2. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)*

3. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

4. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

5. Crosskeys Silver (Dave Collins)

6. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

7. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

8. Ammanford Town (Glyn Rhys Davies)

9. Crwbin (Ceri John)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Thomas Evans (flugel) — Deiniolen Silver

Best Percussion: Deiniolen





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. City of Wrexham (Scott Robert Lloyd)*

2. Mid Rhondda (Alan Gibbs)*

3. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)

4. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

5. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

6. Newtown Silver (Stephen Gittins)

7. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

8. Penclawdd (John Jones)

9. Severn Tunnel (Davis Ferris)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Darren Williams (flugel) — Mid Rhondda





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Andrea Price

1. Holywell (Steve Pugh-Jones)*

2. Blaenavon Town (Alun F Williams)

3. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Simon Owens (Eb tuba) — Holywell