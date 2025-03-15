Results: 2025 Welsh Regional Championships

Tredegar leads the way as Welsh Champion with section wins for Parc & Dare, Deiniolen Silver, City of Wrexham and Holywell in Swansea

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)**

2. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)*

3. Cory (Philip Harper)

4. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)

5. City of Cardiff Melingriffith (David Hamilton)

6. Pontardulais (Paul Jenkins)

7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

8. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

** Qualify for National Final plus invitation to represent Wales at the 2026 European Championship in Linz

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Cerys Hughes (flugel) — Tredegar

Best Principal Cornet: Dewi Griffiths (Tredegar)

Best Basses: Ebbw Valley





First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, David Hirst

1. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)*

2. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)*

3. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

4. Goodwick (Joshua Ruck)

5. Burry Port Town (Elliot Harrington)

6. Usk (Jamie Jones)

7. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

8. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Sol Elmaghur (soprano) — Parc & Dare

C Brian Buckley Memorial Award to Winning Conductor: Dewi Griffiths





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones, Glyn Williams

1. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Eifion Jones)*

2. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)*

3. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

4. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

5. Crosskeys Silver (Dave Collins)

6. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

7. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

8. Ammanford Town (Glyn Rhys Davies)

9. Crwbin (Ceri John)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Thomas Evans (flugel) — Deiniolen Silver

Best Percussion: Deiniolen





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. City of Wrexham (Scott Robert Lloyd)*

2. Mid Rhondda (Alan Gibbs)*

3. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)

4. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

5. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

6. Newtown Silver (Stephen Gittins)

7. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

8. Penclawdd (John Jones)

9. Severn Tunnel (Davis Ferris)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Darren Williams (flugel) — Mid Rhondda





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Andrea Price

1. Holywell (Steve Pugh-Jones)*

2. Blaenavon Town (Alun F Williams)

3. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

* Qualify for National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Simon Owens (Eb tuba) — Holywell