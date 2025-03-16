Hotel bookings ready to be sorted for Cheltenham and London

                 

Sunday, 16 March 2025

        

The accommodation specialists rooms4groups has offered its congratulations to the latest raft of regional champions and qualifiers after another busy weekend of competitive action in Swansea, Stevenage and Bedworth.

They have also reminded those who may well be still nursing a celebratory hang over that their team of accommodation specialists will be on hand first thing on Monday morning to start the process of helping bands book their National Final hotels either in London or Cheltenham.

Get in touch

Michelle Silver, PR & Marketing Manager told 4BR: "We have already sorted out accommodation for bands that have been successful in the North West, Yorkshire, Scotland, Midlands and the West of England, and now we are looking forward to hearing from the bands who were successful at Swansea, Stevenage and Bedworth.

We will be here first thing on Monday morning, so please give us a ring and we will sort any headache out for you."

Choices

The company has a wide variety of hotel choices in Cheltenham with chains such as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Express, Ramada and Hilton and Travelodge as well plenty of other choices to suit budgets for September and London in October.

Get in touch


Get in touch at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk for details of individual hotel deals.

        

