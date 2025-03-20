                 

Judges announced for Australian National Championships

The line-up of judges has been confirmed for teh forthcoming Australian National Championships in Melbourne

Austrlian Nationals
  The Championships take place in Melbourne this year

Thursday, 20 March 2025

        

The adjudication panel for the 2025 Australian National Championships have been announced.

Sponsored by Yamaha Music Australia, the event will take place in Melbourne over the period 18th — 21st April. The individual events will take place at Xavier College and Methodist Ladies College in suburb of Kew.

Open and A Grade

The new Open Premier Grade and Open A Grade competitions will be adjudicated by Norwegian conductor and Yamaha Artist, Margie S. Antrobus alongside New Zealand conductor performer Tyme Marsters and Melbourne Staff Band of The Salvation Army conductor and performer, Ken Waterworth. Margie S Antrobus will also judge the Junior Grade contests.

B, C & D Grade

The Open B Grade will be judged by the experienced music educator and clinician Dr Heather Aiken, alongside composer and educator Brian Hogg, and conductor and Docemus Medal recipient Bryan Hurdley.

Music educator and conductor Dr Joanne Heaton will join freelance trumpet performer and educator David Musk and New Zealand trombonist Richard Shirley for the C Grade competition, with composer Louisa Trewartha, trumpet player Andrew Porter and tuba performer Karina Filipi judging the D Grade bands.

The Open Premier Grade bands will perform the set-work, 'King Kong on Rue Igor Stravinsky' Paul McGhee as well as their own-choice, scared item and march.

The new Open Premier Grade will be adjudicated Margie S. Antrobus alongside Tyme Marsters and Ken Waterworth4BR

Set Works:


Open Premier Grade: King Kong on Rue Igor Stravinsky (Paul McGhee)
Open A Grade: Journey to the Centre of the Earth (Peter Graham)
Open B Grade: A Journey to the Bermuda Triangle (Pimpanit Karoonyavanich)
Open C Grade: Inspiration (Jan de Haan)
Open D Grade: Legend in Brass (James Curnow)

Junior A Grade: A Summer Rhapsody (Kerry Thomas)
Junior B Grade: A Bournemouth Suite (Benjamin Tubb-Hearne)
Junior C Grade: Haunted (Adrian Hallam)

        

