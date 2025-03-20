                 

Memorial Concert tribute to Tovey

A special memorial concert celebrating the remarkable musical life of Bramwell Tovey will be held in April at his old school.

Bram Tovey
  The concert will celebrate a remarkable musical life and legacy

Thursday, 20 March 2025

        

A special concert in memory of conductor Bramwell Tovey OC, OM, is to be held on the 6th April at Ilford Country High School for Boys (4.00pm).

The event will celebrate a remarkable musician and former alumnus who made an international mark as Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and was Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra until his untimely passing in 2022 at the age of 69.

Special orchestra

The programme will trace his career with musical illustrations. A special orchestra of friends and colleagues will be conducted by Jonathan Small and the event will be compered by his close friend, pianist and composer Roderick Elms.

The event which will raise money for Sarcoma UK will include works by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Bruckner, Brahms and Elgar — as well as a surprise encore.

Tickets

Tickets are available from TicketSource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rememberingbramwelltovey or by searching Bramwell Tovey.

        

Brighouse and Tredegar

Brighouse set to welcome Welsh champions

March 20 • A reciprocal cocnert connection will be made by Brighouse & Rastrick and Tredegar in the next few weeks as they strengthen musical friendships with home visits.

European Youth Band

European Youth Band line-up confirmed

March 20 • 34 players from 15 countries will play as one as the European Youth Brass Band in Stavanger

Gala Theatre

Durham ready to host last Regional leg

March 20 • The last Regional contest of the year takes place in Durham this weekend with 40 bands looking to claim North of England Area titles and qualification places for London and Cheltenham.

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 22 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Regent Hall Concerts - Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 22 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Haverhill Silver Band

March 20 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET to join the band after the Senior Cup. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to Whit Friday and beyond, following a great 4th place result at the regionals.

Rode Hall Silver Band

March 19 • Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good TROMBONE player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.

Linthwaite Band

March 18 • We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, with a busy schedule coming up over the year, and to help complete the Band we have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet player, and are keen to fill the position.

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

