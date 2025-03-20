Memorial Concert tribute to Tovey

A special memorial concert celebrating the remarkable musical life of Bramwell Tovey will be held in April at his old school.

A special concert in memory of conductor Bramwell Tovey OC, OM, is to be held on the 6th April at Ilford Country High School for Boys (4.00pm).

The event will celebrate a remarkable musician and former alumnus who made an international mark as Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and was Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra until his untimely passing in 2022 at the age of 69.

Special orchestra

The programme will trace his career with musical illustrations. A special orchestra of friends and colleagues will be conducted by Jonathan Small and the event will be compered by his close friend, pianist and composer Roderick Elms.

The event which will raise money for Sarcoma UK will include works by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Bruckner, Brahms and Elgar — as well as a surprise encore.

Tickets

Tickets are available from TicketSource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rememberingbramwelltovey or by searching Bramwell Tovey.