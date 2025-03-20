Durham ready to host last Regional leg

The last Regional contest of the year takes place in Durham this weekend with 40 bands looking to claim North of England Area titles and qualification places for London and Cheltenham.

The final Regional Championship event takes place this weekend in Durham as 40 bands take to the stage at the Gala Theatre in the hope of claiming both the Area bragging rights as well as their qualification invitations to Cheltenham and London.

Weekend action

Saturday (22nd March) sees Sections 1, 3 and 4 take place, kicking off at 10.30am. The following day sees bands competing in Section 2 and Championships — also starting at 10.30am. Two bands in each section will represent the region at the National Finals.

4BR will bring publish the draws when appropriate, and results when officially announced in full as soon as possible.

No vouchers

The Regional Committee has also stated that it has decided not to accept the offer of instrument vouchers from Geneva Instruments. It is understood that in other regions the Geneva Prize Voucher could be valid against the future purchase specific ranges of Geneva instruments at the full recommended retail price.

In statement they said: "The NOEBBC regional committee have decided not to take up the offer from Geneva regarding vouchers, as it may have been suggested on media (releases). The prize fund is the same as all other regions and the scheme proposed by Geneva does not enhance our prize fund."

Championship Section:

Sunday 23rd March

Draw: Noon

Start: approx 1.30pm after Second Section

Adjudicators: Melvin White, Sam Fisher

Easington Colliery (Alan Withington)

EverReady (Stephen Roberts)

Fishburn (Ray Farr)

City of Hull (Jonathan Beatty)

Kirkbymoorside Town (Sarah Woodward)

NASUWT Riverside (Prof. Nicholas Childs)

Shepherd Brass (Richard Wilton)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster)

First Section:

Saturday 22nd March

Draw: 10.30am

Start: Noon

Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Sam Fisher

Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)

Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)

GT Group Peterlee (Gareth Sykes)

Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe)

Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson)

North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)

Ripon City (TBC)

Second Section:

Sunday 23rd March

Draw: 9.00am

Start: 10.30am

Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson, Andrea Price

Ashington Colliery (Nigel Stedman)

Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Steve Robson)

Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)

Ellington Colliery (Clare Winter)

Felling Band (Stephen Malcolm)

Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)

Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Duncan Beckley)

NASUWT Concert Band (Brian Thompson)

Westoe (David Roberts)

Third Section:

Saturday 22nd March

Draw: 3.00pm

Start: approx. 5.15pm after Fourth Section

Adjudicators: Melvin White, Mark Wilkinson

Barton Community (Gary Oglesby)

Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)

East Riding of Yorkshire (Fiona Bishop)

Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)

North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)

Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)

Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)

Fourth Section:

Saturday 22nd March

Draw: 12.30pm

Start: approx 2:30pm after First Section

Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley, Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

Billingham Silver (Garrie Harvey)

Burneside Brass (Dave Higson)

Cleethorpes (Brian Harper)

Knaresborough Silver (Nicolas Garrett)

Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

Swinton & District Excelsior (Robin Rutter)

Tewit Community Band (John Belton)