European Youth Band line-up confirmed

34 players from 15 countries will play as one as the European Youth Brass Band in Stavanger

European Youth Band
  The European Youth Band will play an integral part in the week's music making in Stavanger

Thursday, 20 March 2025

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced the line-up of players who will be part of the 2025 European Youth Brass Band (EYBB) in Stavanger.

This year will see the 21st edition with the band made up of 34 players aged between 18 and 22, from 15 countries.

Margie Antrobus

The week will start on Saturday 3rd May, with seating auditions and the first rehearsal under conductor Margie Antrobus. The repertoire will cover a musical arc from 1900 to the present day, mixing styles and genres.

The Youth Band will have a very busy schedule, with rehearsals, concerts and social events. The players will also be able to enjoy the competitive action at the 46th Championships on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th May.

The band will also participate in the Gala Concert and the Farewell Concert.

European Youth Brass Band

Eb Cornet:
Sol Maghur (Wales)
Frederik Farsund Engelsen (Norway)

Bb Cornet:
Zoe Wilson (Scotland)
Andrea Brusini (Italy)
Vaiva Bileviciute (Lithuania)
Anna Lap (The Netherlands)
Lionel Von Grunigen (Switzerland)
Jake Humphrey (England)
Jose Sousa (Germany)
Ebbe Bengtsson SvorÃ©n (Sweden)
Lorenz Waldhor (Austria)
Joshua Coulter (Northern Ireland)
Emilie Mulvad Grøndahl (Denmark)

Flugel:
Adrien Coutant (France)

Horn:
Audrey Goumaz (Switzerland)
Alice Clarke (England)
Julie Lund (Denmark)

Baritone:
Andrea Palmarin (Italy)
Charlie Boax (Scotland)

Trombone:
Maja Gronseth (Norway)
Felix Jacques (Belgium)
Gabriel Glanneskog (Sweden)

Bass Trombone:
Gwen Howe (Wales)

Euphonium:
Angus Fraser Ritchie (Scotland)
Thomas Hall (England)

Eb Tuba:
Sean Linton (Wales)
Emil Rademacher Krogsaeter (Norway)

Bb Tuba:
Marko Korunovic (Switzerland)
Samuel Pierru (France)
Adrian Griebl (Austria)

Percussion:
Gvidas Viliusas (Lithuania)
Tjibbe Gottmer (The Netherlands)
Michiel Vangronsvelt (Belgium)
Lucile Braillon (France)

Schedule:

Saturday 3rd May:
European Youth Brass Band (EYBB) Musical Director Margie Antrobus — first assembly.

Monday 5th May:
EYBB Concert together with Tasta Youth Brass Band, Kvernevik cultural arena

Wednesday 7th May:
Youth in Concert — EYBB, Rogaland Ungdomskorps, Riska Brass Band, Sandnes Kulturhus

Thursday 8th May:
Reception — Invitation by Mayor of Stavanger, Ledaal
Final Concert European Conductors Competition
Stavanger Brass Band and EYBB, Fartein Valen, Stavanger Konserthus

Friday 9th May:
Opening Ceremony (by invitation only), Tou Scene
Outdoor concert, Festival area, Stavanger Konserthus

Saturday 10th May:
Grand Gala Concert and Award Ceremony, Fartein Valen, Stavanger Konserthus

Sunday 11th May:
Farewell Concert and Award Ceremony EYBBC 2025, Stavanger Konserthus

        

