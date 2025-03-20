                 

Brighouse set to welcome Welsh champions

A reciprocal cocnert connection will be made by Brighouse & Rastrick and Tredegar in the next few weeks as they strengthen musical friendships with home visits.

Brighouse and Tredegar
  The bands will perform in reciprocal concerts in Yorkshire and Wales

Thursday, 20 March 2025

        

Newly crowned Welsh Champion Tredegar is getting ready to head to Huddersfield on Saturday 29th March for the 'away leg' of a welcome double header concert exchange with Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

It will be the second time Tredegar has been invited to perform as part of the West Riding's famous concert series which was held for the 150th time last year.

Yorkshire and Wales

The Huddersfield Town Hall performance will be followed a week later with Brighouse heading to Wales on a reciprocal concert visit to be held at Newtown's Theatre Hafren on Sunday 6th April.

B&R President Stephen Howes told 4BR: "We have a great relationship with Tredegar even at competitions where the players always seem to meet up and enjoy themselves together.

Those connections were strengthened in 2024 at the major championship events, so it seemed like a good idea that we took the opportunity to team up for a brace of concerts."

There will be no rivalry and the theme of a 'Springtime Celebration' is going to feature plenty of wonderful music from two great bands."

Warm welcome

In response, Tredegar Band Chairperson David Thomas said: "One of the first messages of congratulations following our Area win came from Stephen, so we are delighted to be able to travel to Huddersfield as Welsh Champion.

We know we will enjoy a warm welcome and we can assure the band it will be returned when they cross the border into Wales for the concert in Newtown."

Concert goers will be treated to an array of favourites to reflect the theme and backgrounds of the two bands including music by Johann Strauss ll and Franz Von Suppe as well as pop, folk and a little bit of Welsh hwyl.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale through the normal Kirklees outlets at Huddersfield and Dewsbury town halls, Huddersfield Central Library, by telephoning 01484 225755 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Newtown tickets are available at: https://thehafren.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873668410

        

