British Open secures Symphony Hall future for further five years

The British Open Championship will continue to be held at Symphony Hall to 2030.

The British Open Championship will return to Symphony Hall in Birmingham for the next five years, following confirmation of the dates for the 2026 — 2030 competitions.

The event was first held at the 2,261 seat hall in January 1998, following the postponement of the September 1997 British Open. It has been held there ever since.

The 171st event will be held on Saturday 6th September, with news on tickets releases due to be made in the near future.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR a spokesperson for the Mortimer family told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to secure the future of the British Open Championship at this iconic venue. We have an excellent relationship with B:Music and are confident we can continue to strengthen the global appeal of our events in future years."

They added: "As has been stated, our aim is to build the British Open and the Spring Festival events on sustainable financial and musical foundations to benefit those who take part, as well as those who attend them."

Successful hosting

Speaking about the extended link Chris Proctor, B:Music Head of Programme told 4BR: "B:Music are delighted to be able to continue the successful hosting of the British Open at Symphony Hall well into the future, and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the championship in our venue in 2028.

This is part of a wider initiative at B:Music to continue to champion the brass band ecology, be it presenting some of the world's best brass players in Mnozil Brass, working with the top British bands to present unique performances, right through to supporting the next generation of brass players with our 'Brass In A Day' concept that runs each Sunday after the British Open"

Future dates



2026: Saturday 12th September

2027: Saturday 11th September

2028: Saturday 9th September

2029: Saturday 8th September

2030: Saturday 7th September