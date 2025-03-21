                 

*
banner

News

British Open secures Symphony Hall future for further five years

The British Open Championship will continue to be held at Symphony Hall to 2030.

British Open
  The British Open will continue at Symphony Hall to 2030

Friday, 21 March 2025

        

The British Open Championship will return to Symphony Hall in Birmingham for the next five years, following confirmation of the dates for the 2026 — 2030 competitions.

The event was first held at the 2,261 seat hall in January 1998, following the postponement of the September 1997 British Open. It has been held there ever since.

The 171st event will be held on Saturday 6th September, with news on tickets releases due to be made in the near future.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR a spokesperson for the Mortimer family told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to secure the future of the British Open Championship at this iconic venue. We have an excellent relationship with B:Music and are confident we can continue to strengthen the global appeal of our events in future years."

They added: "As has been stated, our aim is to build the British Open and the Spring Festival events on sustainable financial and musical foundations to benefit those who take part, as well as those who attend them."

Successful hosting

Speaking about the extended link Chris Proctor, B:Music Head of Programme told 4BR: "B:Music are delighted to be able to continue the successful hosting of the British Open at Symphony Hall well into the future, and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the championship in our venue in 2028.

This is part of a wider initiative at B:Music to continue to champion the brass band ecology, be it presenting some of the world's best brass players in Mnozil Brass, working with the top British bands to present unique performances, right through to supporting the next generation of brass players with our 'Brass In A Day' concept that runs each Sunday after the British Open"

Future dates


2026: Saturday 12th September
2027: Saturday 11th September
2028: Saturday 9th September
2029: Saturday 8th September
2030: Saturday 7th September

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Touch of Brass

Radio: Touch of Brass

March 21 • The latest brass band music over the airwaves from Martin Upfold

Heaton

Critical acclaim for Heaton biography

March 21 • Paul Hindmarsh's outstanding biography of composer Wilfred Heaton continues to gain plaudits from critics.

BBW

Brass Bands Wales launch new player initiative

March 21 • Brass Bands Wales is looking to reignite the passion for brass band playing in the nation.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Cross of Jesus (John Stainer arr. Jonathan Mead)

March 21 • A touching euphonium duet based on the much loved hymn tune arranged for two euphoniums.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 22 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Regent Hall Concerts - Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 22 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Vacancies »

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

March 21 • Hebden Bridge Band require the following to complete our line for 2025.. PRINCIPAL CORNET, BACKROW CORNET, TENOR TROMBONE & PERCUSSION. We have an exciting line up planned, including Buxton contest, Whit Friday and local concert series, plus a good local!

Barnsley Brass

March 21 • An exciting opportunity has arisen at Barnsley Brass. We are looking to recruit a Tenor Horn and Eb Bass player to join and strengthen our ranks. . We rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in Worsbrough, convenient for M1 junctions 36 / 37

Haverhill Silver Band

March 20 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET to join the band after the Senior Cup. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to Whit Friday and beyond, following a great 4th place result at the regionals.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top