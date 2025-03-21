Radio: Touch of Brass

The brass band programme hosted by Martin Upfold is on the air each week on Community Radio Station Swindon105.5.com.
Not only can you tune in each week and listen to a new programme, you can also repeat things on 'Catch Up' too.
Martin Upfold
Martin's family banding roots lie with Pelton Fell Band, now the NASUWT Riverside Band with whom his grandfather and great grandfather both played.
He started to play on Eb bass aged 13, and went on to play with Swindon Youth Band, the Swindon Young Musicians Club, Swindon Concert Brass and Aldbourne Band.
He returned to Swindon Band and continued to play with them under the late Francis Cowley. He also had time to fit in playing with the Wessex RAF Voluntary Band and went on to play again with Swindon Pegasus Brass.
He started to work with Community radio station Swindon105.5 in 2008 presenting 'A Touch of Brass' which you can hear between 6pm & 7pm every Sunday evening.
In 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinsons but has maintained his programme ever since, much to teh delight of listeners around the banding world who listen in every week.
Welcome
Martin welcomes listeners every Sunday between 6.00pm & 7.00pm on Swindon105.5 or (FM)105.5, on the App, Now on Digital,
Go to www.swindon1055.com and click on 'Listen Live', or if you missed the show y, click on 'Catch Up'.
You can also leave a message to get a track played at martin.upfold@swindon1055.com or info@swindon1055.com (putting your message c/o A Touch of Brass) or telephone Swindon105.5 between 10am — 3pm, Monday — Friday on 01793 611555 and leave a message.
Sunday 23rd March:
Montreal Citadel (Norman J Audoire)
Black Dyke Band
Le Domino Noir (Auber)
Leyland Band
Nessun Dorma (Puccini)
Black Dyke Mills Band
Soloist: Philip McCann
The Torchbearers (Eric Ball)
Black Dyke Band
RAF March Past (Walford Davies)
Central Band of the RAF
Happy Birthday to You (trad)
Band of the Corps of Royal Engineers
Jurassic Park (Williams)
Swindon Pegasus Band
You'll Never Walk Alone (Rodgers and Hammerstein)
St Stythians Band
Bohemian Rhapsody (Mercury)
Williams Fairey
Neapolitan Scenes (Massenet arr. Newsome)
Williams Fairey
Sunday 30th March:
Fanfare & Soliloquy (Sharpe)
Fairey Engineering
Les Miserables (Schoenberg)
Royal Signals Band (Northern Ireland)
Demelza (Hugh Nash)
Swindon Brass
Soloist: Duncan Mead
Life on Mars (Bowie arr. Bernaerts)
Swindon Brass
Milanollo (Hamm)
Band of the Coldstream Guards
Tubby the Tuba (Kleinsinger)
Narrator: Danny Kaye
You Don't Have to say You Love Me (Donnagio)
Black Dyke Band
Midway March (Williams)
Royal Signals Band (Northern Ireland)