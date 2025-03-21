Radio: Touch of Brass

The latest brass band music over the airwaves from Martin Upfold

The brass band programme hosted by Martin Upfold is on the air each week on Community Radio Station Swindon105.5.com.

Not only can you tune in each week and listen to a new programme, you can also repeat things on 'Catch Up' too.

Martin Upfold

Martin's family banding roots lie with Pelton Fell Band, now the NASUWT Riverside Band with whom his grandfather and great grandfather both played.

He started to play on Eb bass aged 13, and went on to play with Swindon Youth Band, the Swindon Young Musicians Club, Swindon Concert Brass and Aldbourne Band.



He returned to Swindon Band and continued to play with them under the late Francis Cowley. He also had time to fit in playing with the Wessex RAF Voluntary Band and went on to play again with Swindon Pegasus Brass.

He started to work with Community radio station Swindon105.5 in 2008 presenting 'A Touch of Brass' which you can hear between 6pm & 7pm every Sunday evening.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinsons but has maintained his programme ever since, much to teh delight of listeners around the banding world who listen in every week.

Welcome

Martin welcomes listeners every Sunday between 6.00pm & 7.00pm on Swindon105.5 or (FM)105.5, on the App, Now on Digital,

Go to www.swindon1055.com and click on 'Listen Live', or if you missed the show y, click on 'Catch Up'.

You can also leave a message to get a track played at martin.upfold@swindon1055.com or info@swindon1055.com (putting your message c/o A Touch of Brass) or telephone Swindon105.5 between 10am — 3pm, Monday — Friday on 01793 611555 and leave a message.

Sunday 23rd March:



Montreal Citadel (Norman J Audoire)

Black Dyke Band

Le Domino Noir (Auber)

Leyland Band

Nessun Dorma (Puccini)

Black Dyke Mills Band

Soloist: Philip McCann

The Torchbearers (Eric Ball)

Black Dyke Band

RAF March Past (Walford Davies)

Central Band of the RAF

Happy Birthday to You (trad)

Band of the Corps of Royal Engineers

Jurassic Park (Williams)

Swindon Pegasus Band

You'll Never Walk Alone (Rodgers and Hammerstein)

St Stythians Band

Bohemian Rhapsody (Mercury)

Williams Fairey

Neapolitan Scenes (Massenet arr. Newsome)

Williams Fairey

Sunday 30th March:

Fanfare & Soliloquy (Sharpe)

Fairey Engineering

Les Miserables (Schoenberg)

Royal Signals Band (Northern Ireland)

Demelza (Hugh Nash)

Swindon Brass

Soloist: Duncan Mead

Life on Mars (Bowie arr. Bernaerts)

Swindon Brass

Milanollo (Hamm)

Band of the Coldstream Guards

Tubby the Tuba (Kleinsinger)

Narrator: Danny Kaye

You Don't Have to say You Love Me (Donnagio)

Black Dyke Band

Midway March (Williams)

Royal Signals Band (Northern Ireland)