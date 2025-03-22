Death of Clive Marshall

                 

The death has been announced of Clive Marshall, a leading player and administrator with York Railway Institute Band for over 60 years

Saturday, 22 March 2025

        

The death has been announced of the respected York Railway Institute Band player Clive Marshall (1936 — 2025). He passed away peacefully on 11th March.

Player and administrator

A member of York RI Band for over 60 years, for much of that time he led the trombone section with distinction. He also served as Chairperson of the organisation for many years, leading it with insight, kindness and administrative excellence.

He was central to the formation of York RI Training Band in the 1960s which was later to evolve into the York RI Golden Rail Band.

Popular and pioneering

An immensely popular, pioneering figure who embraced new ideas and invention, he was also a highly respected player and consummate bandsperson and also enjoyed a busy life away form brass bands.

He played and sang in many of York's leading dance bands in the 1960s and 1970s and was a member of York Opera for over 50 years. A keen sportsman, he played hockey well into his 70s for City of York Hockey Club and was also a keen runner completing the Great North Run on a number of occasions.

Talented and generous

Speaking of his passing, York RI Band Manager Martyn Groves Williams told 4BR: "Clive was a truly remarkable, talented and generous man who thankfully lived a long and joyous life. His memory will be cherished by all of us who were lucky enough to be part of his life and we shall all miss him dearly".

Funeral details

The funeral will be held at York Crematorium, Bishopthorpe Rd, York (YO23 2QD) on Friday 11th April at 11.00am. It will be followed by a celebration of his life at Acomb Cricket Club, Acomb, York (YO26 5FG) from noon onwards.

All welcome but family flowers only please instead donations to St Leonard's Hospice: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/donate/

        

TAGS: York Railway Institute

Death of Clive Marshall

