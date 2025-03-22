                 

*
banner

News

Book your Granada place with Tom in the hills

There is still time to book a very special week away with Tom Hutchinson...

Tom Hutchinson
  The course offers a week of intensive musical tuition in the hills around Granada

Saturday, 22 March 2025

        

There is still time to book your place in the sun alongside Cory principal cornet player Tom Hutchinson in the Sierra Nevada mountains just outside Granada to enjoy a week of tuition like no other.

Open to all

It runs from the 15th to 21st June and has been masterminded by trumpet and flugel player Johnny Thirkell who has performed on hundreds of pop, rock and jazz recordings and live performances with the world's great stars.

These include working with the likes of Jay Kay and Jamiroquai and David Bowie to George Michael and Tina Turner, and so many more. He has also played with the Buddy Rich Band and Gil Evans Orchestra, played alongside the great Derek Watkins and a host of world class session musicians and stars.

Find out more

Find out more: https://www.elitemusiccamps.com/

To see podcast interview with player Johnny Thirkell talking about his musical life and the course, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJIcyU9aWdc

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bRIGHOUSE

Rittchie fits Brighouse euph requirements to a tee

March 22 • There will be an all Scottish euphonium section at Brighouse & Rastrick as the West Riding band welcomes Angus Rittchie.

Tom Hutchinson

Book your Granada place with Tom in the hills

March 22 • There is still time to book a very special week away with Tom Hutchinson...

yORK

Death of Clive Marshall

March 22 • The death has been announced of Clive Marshall, a leading player and administrator with York Railway Institute Band for over 60 years

Blossom Hill

Time running out at Blossom Hill

March 22 • There are only a few brass band clocks available to buy from Blossom Hill Cards after they took off in Torquay.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 22 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Regent Hall Concerts - Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 22 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Vacancies »

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

March 21 • Hebden Bridge Band require the following to complete our line for 2025.. PRINCIPAL CORNET, BACKROW CORNET, TENOR TROMBONE & PERCUSSION. We have an exciting line up planned, including Buxton contest, Whit Friday and local concert series, plus a good local!

Barnsley Brass

March 21 • An exciting opportunity has arisen at Barnsley Brass. We are looking to recruit a Tenor Horn and Eb Bass player to join and strengthen our ranks. . We rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in Worsbrough, convenient for M1 junctions 36 / 37

Haverhill Silver Band

March 20 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET to join the band after the Senior Cup. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to Whit Friday and beyond, following a great 4th place result at the regionals.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top