Book your Granada place with Tom in the hills

There is still time to book a very special week away with Tom Hutchinson...

There is still time to book your place in the sun alongside Cory principal cornet player Tom Hutchinson in the Sierra Nevada mountains just outside Granada to enjoy a week of tuition like no other.

Open to all

It runs from the 15th to 21st June and has been masterminded by trumpet and flugel player Johnny Thirkell who has performed on hundreds of pop, rock and jazz recordings and live performances with the world's great stars.

These include working with the likes of Jay Kay and Jamiroquai and David Bowie to George Michael and Tina Turner, and so many more. He has also played with the Buddy Rich Band and Gil Evans Orchestra, played alongside the great Derek Watkins and a host of world class session musicians and stars.

Find out more

Find out more: https://www.elitemusiccamps.com/

To see podcast interview with player Johnny Thirkell talking about his musical life and the course, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJIcyU9aWdc