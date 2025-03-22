                 

*
banner

News

Cobb and Vollam team up for free Purcell recital

Philip Cobb and Helen Vollam will be joined by pianist Liz Burley for a free recital evening at The Purcell School — and all are welcome.

Purcell School
  The trio gave a 5 star recital in Cardiff last year

Saturday, 22 March 2025

        

The Purcell School, Britain's oldest school for young musicians continues to strengthen its link to the brass world.

Following the announcement made last year of the appointment of Mike Cavanagh, as the new Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion for its 2024/25 term it will now host a free Brass Recital on Monday 31st March (7.00pm-8.00pm) featuring the talents of Philip Cobb and Hellen Vollam accompanied by Liz Burley.

Outstanding musicianship

Works by Handel, Brahms, Korngold, and Newman will sit alongside those by Dan Jenkins, Julia Simpson, John Willaims, Peter Graham and Chick Corea for what promises to be hour of outstanding musicianship.

The trio have performed together on numerous occasions with their 5 star review recital at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff in October last year described "balanced musical synchronisation"in "an hour or so of cultured expositions".

Young musicians

Situated on the outskirts of London in Bushey, Hertfordshire, the Purcell School is home to around 196 musically gifted youngsters. It holds the UNESCO Mozart Gold Medal in recognition of its unique contribution to music, education and culture.

Its mission is to provide young musicians of great potential with an environment in which they can flourish, irrespective of background or financial means.

Recital:

The Purcell School
Aldenham Road
Bushey
WD23 2TS

Monday 31st March
Time: 7.00pm
Admission: Free

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Purcell School

Cobb and Vollam team up for free Purcell recital

March 22 • Philip Cobb and Helen Vollam will be joined by pianist Liz Burley for a free recital evening at The Purcell School — and all are welcome.

bRIGHOUSE

Rittchie fits Brighouse euph requirements to a tee

March 22 • There will be an all Scottish euphonium section at Brighouse & Rastrick as the West Riding band welcomes Angus Rittchie.

Tom Hutchinson

Book your Granada place with Tom in the hills

March 22 • There is still time to book a very special week away with Tom Hutchinson...

yORK

Death of Clive Marshall

March 22 • The death has been announced of Clive Marshall, a leading player and administrator with York Railway Institute Band for over 60 years

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 22 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Regent Hall Concerts - Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 22 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 22 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting on Monday (24th) and would welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed rehearsal with coffee and cake.Its just a chance for an extra blow that doesn't affect you affiliation to your existing bands.

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

March 21 • Hebden Bridge Band require the following to complete our line for 2025.. PRINCIPAL CORNET, BACKROW CORNET, TENOR TROMBONE & PERCUSSION. We have an exciting line up planned, including Buxton contest, Whit Friday and local concert series, plus a good local!

Barnsley Brass

March 21 • An exciting opportunity has arisen at Barnsley Brass. We are looking to recruit a Tenor Horn and Eb Bass player to join and strengthen our ranks. . We rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in Worsbrough, convenient for M1 junctions 36 / 37

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top