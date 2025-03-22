Cobb and Vollam team up for free Purcell recital

Philip Cobb and Helen Vollam will be joined by pianist Liz Burley for a free recital evening at The Purcell School — and all are welcome.

The Purcell School, Britain's oldest school for young musicians continues to strengthen its link to the brass world.

Following the announcement made last year of the appointment of Mike Cavanagh, as the new Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion for its 2024/25 term it will now host a free Brass Recital on Monday 31st March (7.00pm-8.00pm) featuring the talents of Philip Cobb and Hellen Vollam accompanied by Liz Burley.

Outstanding musicianship

Works by Handel, Brahms, Korngold, and Newman will sit alongside those by Dan Jenkins, Julia Simpson, John Willaims, Peter Graham and Chick Corea for what promises to be hour of outstanding musicianship.

The trio have performed together on numerous occasions with their 5 star review recital at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff in October last year described "balanced musical synchronisation"in "an hour or so of cultured expositions".

Young musicians

Situated on the outskirts of London in Bushey, Hertfordshire, the Purcell School is home to around 196 musically gifted youngsters. It holds the UNESCO Mozart Gold Medal in recognition of its unique contribution to music, education and culture.

Its mission is to provide young musicians of great potential with an environment in which they can flourish, irrespective of background or financial means.

Recital:

The Purcell School

Aldenham Road

Bushey

WD23 2TS

Monday 31st March

Time: 7.00pm

Admission: Free