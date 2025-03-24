Nationals line-ups complete

The list of bands who have been invited to compete at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham National Finals has now been completed following the last round of Regional Championships events in Durham on the weekend.
New rules
New qualification rules saw the top three bands from the 2024 Championship Section National Final pre-qualify for the 2025 contest.
Up to and including 6 bands entered in Sections 1-4 saw 1 band gain an invitation to the Cheltenham National Final. 7-14 bands — 2 bands; 15 -19 bands — 3 bands; 20 — 24 bands — 4 bands; 25 or more bands — 5 bands.
Provisional list of entries.
Championship Section:
Saturday 11th October
The Royal Albert Hall, London.
Aldbourne
Black Dyke (pre-quaified)
Brighouse & Rastrick
City of Hull
Desford Colliery
East London Brass
Ebbw Valley
Flowers (Defending champion)
Foden's (pre-qualified)
GUS Band
Hepworth
Leyland
NASUWT Riverside
Oldham Band (Lees)
St Dennis
the cooperation band
Tredegar
Whitburn
Zone One Brass
First Section:
Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September
The Centaur, Cheltenham
Audley Brass
Cockerton Silver
Diggle
Foss Dyke
Freckleton
Glastonbury Brass
Granite City Brass
Kidlington Concert Brass
Michelmersh Silver
Newtongrange Silver
Parc & Dare
Old Silkstone
Raunds Temperance
Ripon City
Roche Brass
Thundersley Brass
Tyldesley
Tylorstown
Unite the Union
Second Section:
Abertillery Town
Carlton Brass
Chinnor Silver
City of Cambridge
Deiniolen Silver
Dunston Silver
Ferryhill Town
Eagley
Jedforest Instrumental
Jersey Premier Brass
Liverpool
Middleton
Nailsworth Silver
Perthshire Brass
Porthleven Town
Shirland Welfare
South Yorkshire Police
Strata Brass
Verwood Town
Third Section:
Avonbank (Evesham)
Barnsley Metropolitan
Betteshanger Colliery
Bideford Town
Bratton Silver
City of Wrexham
Dobcross Silver
Ibstock Brick Brass
Flookburgh Silver
Littleport
Mid Rhondda
Oughtibridge
Pilling Jubilee Silver
Putney & Wimbledon
Renfrew Burgh
Rivington & Adlington
St Ronan's Silver
Swindon Brass
Thrapston Town
Trimdon Brass
Fourth Section:
Arbroath & Carnoustie
Brackley & District
City of Oxford
Cobham
Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge)
Holywell
Illogan Sparnon Silver
Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield)
Knaresborough Silver
Littleborough
Midsomer Norton & Radstock
Queensbury Music Centre
Red Admiral Brass
Stranraer Brass
Syston
Tewit Community Band
Wantage Academy