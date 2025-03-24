Nationals line-ups complete

The bands that have been invited to compete at London and Cheltenham has now been completed.

The list of bands who have been invited to compete at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham National Finals has now been completed following the last round of Regional Championships events in Durham on the weekend.

New rules

New qualification rules saw the top three bands from the 2024 Championship Section National Final pre-qualify for the 2025 contest.

Up to and including 6 bands entered in Sections 1-4 saw 1 band gain an invitation to the Cheltenham National Final. 7-14 bands — 2 bands; 15 -19 bands — 3 bands; 20 — 24 bands — 4 bands; 25 or more bands — 5 bands.

Provisional list of entries.

Championship Section:

Saturday 11th October

The Royal Albert Hall, London.

Aldbourne

Black Dyke (pre-quaified)

Brighouse & Rastrick

City of Hull

Desford Colliery

East London Brass

Ebbw Valley

Flowers (Defending champion)

Foden's (pre-qualified)

GUS Band

Hepworth

Leyland

NASUWT Riverside

Oldham Band (Lees)

St Dennis

the cooperation band

Tredegar

Whitburn

Zone One Brass

First Section:

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September

The Centaur, Cheltenham

Audley Brass

Cockerton Silver

Diggle

Foss Dyke

Freckleton

Glastonbury Brass

Granite City Brass

Kidlington Concert Brass

Michelmersh Silver

Newtongrange Silver

Parc & Dare

Old Silkstone

Raunds Temperance

Ripon City

Roche Brass

Thundersley Brass

Tyldesley

Tylorstown

Unite the Union

Second Section:

Abertillery Town

Carlton Brass

Chinnor Silver

City of Cambridge

Deiniolen Silver

Dunston Silver

Ferryhill Town

Eagley

Jedforest Instrumental

Jersey Premier Brass

Liverpool

Middleton

Nailsworth Silver

Perthshire Brass

Porthleven Town

Shirland Welfare

South Yorkshire Police

Strata Brass

Verwood Town

Third Section:

Avonbank (Evesham)

Barnsley Metropolitan

Betteshanger Colliery

Bideford Town

Bratton Silver

City of Wrexham

Dobcross Silver

Ibstock Brick Brass

Flookburgh Silver

Littleport

Mid Rhondda

Oughtibridge

Pilling Jubilee Silver

Putney & Wimbledon

Renfrew Burgh

Rivington & Adlington

St Ronan's Silver

Swindon Brass

Thrapston Town

Trimdon Brass

Fourth Section:

Arbroath & Carnoustie

Brackley & District

City of Oxford

Cobham

Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge)

Holywell

Illogan Sparnon Silver

Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield)

Knaresborough Silver

Littleborough

Midsomer Norton & Radstock

Queensbury Music Centre

Red Admiral Brass

Stranraer Brass

Syston

Tewit Community Band

Wantage Academy