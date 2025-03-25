Childs extends Area lead with latest trio

Prof Nicholas Childs continues to add to the record books by leading NASUWT Riverside to the North of England Regional Championships title in Durham.

In leading NASUWT Riverside to the North of England Regional title in Durham on the weekend, Prof Nicholas Childs extended his lead in being the most successful conductor in the history of the Championship Section of the Area Championships.

45th triumph

Victory marked his 45th title triumph — and the fifth time that he has led three bands to victory in the same year. He repeated the feat of 1999, 2017, 2018 and 2022 with victories this year with Black Dyke, Whitburn and NASUWT Riverside.

Only Major Peter Parkes (1986 and 1987) and Harry Mortimer (1955) have ever achieved the landmark.

He is now 15 ahead in total number of wins from his Black Dyke Band predecessor Major Parkes (30), whilst Russell Gray is third on 20 (adding another victory Foden's this year).

Prof Childs has also led Foden's, Tredegar, Reg Vardy, Mount Charles, Woodfalls and Bodmin to Area success. His first win came with Tredegar in 1995.

Qualification run

However, what makes the record even more notable is that the victory was the 20th in his last 25 Area contests — all of which he has qualified for the Albert Hall. In addition to the title wins he has four second place finishes and 1 sixth (with a pre-qualified Black Dyke Band n 2019).

He also shares the record with Walter Hargreaves of winning in six separate Area events.

The only two he has not won are the Midlands (1 appearance in 1997, coming third with Desford) and London & Southern Counties at which he never taken a band. Hargreaves never won the Yorkshire Area (coming runner-up twice) or London (third on 3 occasions).

Wins

He now has 9 North of England titles to his name (tied with Eric Cunningham) but still 1 behind Major Parkes, in addition to the record 12 in total in Scotland (with Whitburn and the cooperation band) and the dozen he now has in Yorkshire — all with Black Dyke Band.

Notable first for second

At the other end of the scale, but equally as notable, was the success of Jayne Murrill in leading East London Brass to their debut success.

In doing so she become only the second female conductor after Barbara Stone (Hanwell in 1977 and 1978) to win a Championship Section Area title.

With thanks to Gordon Simpson for the information

www.brasstats.com

Most Successful Championship Section Area Conductors:

45: Prof Nicholas Childs

30: Major Peter Parkes

20: Russell Gray

17: Harry Mortimer

16: Walter Hargreaves

15: Howard Snell

13: Alex Mortimer, Robert Childs

12: Melvin White, Garry Cutt, Ian Porthouse

11: Stanley Boddington

10: Eric Ball, Keith Wilkinson, Richard Evans