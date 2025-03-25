                 

News

4BR Editor in need of youthful help...

If you would like to join the 4BR Editor Iwan Fox to help cover the National Youth Championships in Hull — then get in touch.

  Why not join the 4BR Editor to enjoy a day at the National Youth Championships

Tuesday, 25 March 2025

        

4BR is looking for some youthful help to cover the upcoming National Youth Championships of Great Britain at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday 29th March.

Editor Iwan Fox will be heading north to enjoy a full day of inclusive music making from 40 youth bands and ensembles, including 11 making their debut.

Spanning three sections — Besson Prodige Showcase, Yamaha Performance, and Championship, the day will celebrate the talent and diversity of youth brass banding.

Passion for banding

4BR in partnership with Brass Bands England is looking for a young person aged over 16 with a passion for brass banding to help cover the reporting of the day.

The 4BR Editor explained: "It's always a fantastic event to attend, with the organisation professionally handled by the team at Brass Bands England.

In agreement with them it would be great if 4BR could work alongside a young person with an interest in brass band journalism who would like to join me to cover the day. Just get in touch and we can sort out all the arrangements and expenses involved."

Get in touch

Those aged under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Contact: Iwan Fox at: iwan.fox@googlemail.com

        

4BR

