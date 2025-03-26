Rowe takes the permanent helm at Ebbw Valley

The successful partnership between Matt Rowe and Ebbw Valley Brass has now been made permanent.

Following a highly successful start to a musical partnership which has seen victory at the Welsh Open and a second successive Royal Albert Hall National Final qualification, Ebbw Valley Brass has confirmed the appointment of Matt Rowe as their permanent Musical Director.

Exciting

Speaking about the link, Matt said: "It's hugely exciting for me to take on this position with a band close to my heart. The recent contest success has shown me that this band is a dream to work with, and I can't wait to keep up the hard work on a more regular basis".

The band's victory at the Welsh Open, their third in a row, was followed by their outstanding qualification success in Swansea at the Welsh Regional Championships.

Blackpool next

The band is now looking to take a step closer to the British Open when they travel to Blackpool to compete at the Spring Festival Senior Cup in May.