ANZAC sacrifice and community link to be honoured

The connection between Weymouth and First World War troops to be commemorated with ANZAC Brass visit.

The sacrifice made by Australian and New Zealand military personnel during the First World War, and the special connection made to them by the communities of the Dorset area of the UK which helped in their recuperation from conflict is to be marked with a short concert tour by ANZAC Brass.

It will be centred on the small Dorset seaside town of Weymouth where a cenotaph dedicated to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) stands. A service of commemoration is held each year on the 25th April.

The Melcombe Regis and Brockenhurst cemeteries in the area contain a number of ANZAC graves. During the First World War, over 100,000 soldiers returned from the Gallipoli Campaign to the area, their first stop off ships, in Weymouth. 2025 marks the 110th anniversary of the first Gallipoli landings.

ANZAC Brass has been brought together under the baton of conductor Dr Howard Evans and is made up of leading antipodean players as well as colleagues from South Africa and the UK. The tour is to thank the people of Dorset for their steadfast honouring of the ANZAC troops.

Formed for special occasions, the NZ/Australia-based band has performed widely, including concerts in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Geelong, Christchurch, and Wellington.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "For this milestone year, ANZAC Brass will expand its membership to include musicians from the UK, reflecting the shared heritage and enduring bonds of the ANZAC story.

The band is led by Dr Howard J Evans and has Major General (Ret) The Honourable Justice Greg Garde AO RFD as its Military Patron. Their 2025 tour includes a series of free concerts across England, with performances at historic locations and cathedrals."

A specially commissioned work, 'Perspectives from Gallipoli' has been composed by Fendall Hill, reflecting the point of view of a soldier from the initial excitement of the campaign through to the retreat, welcome at Weymouth, and eventual remembrance of the sacrifice.

ANZAC Brass will be accompanied by guest organist Dr John Linker, Director of Music of Christchurch Cathedral in New Zealand, whilst other works specially composed and arranged ill be performed.

Schedule:



Thursday 24th April:

10.00am: Brockenhurst Cemetery

Friday 25th April:

Anzac Day

11.00am: Anzac Memorial, Weymouth Seafront

6.00pm: Christchurch Priory

Saturday 26th April:

12.30pm: Worcester Cathedral

5.00pm: Birmingham Cathedral with Sovereign Brass

Sunday 27th April:

10.30am: Anzac Church Parade, Southport Salvation Army

5.30pm: Blackburn Cathedral