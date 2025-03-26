                 

*
News

ConsTest own-choice test-pieces announced

There will be plenty of wide-ranging repertoire performed at the ConsTest contest in Birmingham in April.

Constest
  The event takes place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Wednesday, 26 March 2025

        

The own-choice test pieces that the 18 bands taking part in this year's ConsTest contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Sunday 12th April have been announced.

In keeping with the transparent ethos of the open adjudication event, the draw and the repertoire of each band is published in advance.

Rounded off

The day will be rounded off with the appearance at the in-house Eastside Jazzclub by local legends Karate Bandana, to support the brass-house-soul powerhouse Year of the Dog.

They have been featured at festivals including Noz Stock, Kendal Calling, Cheltenham Jazz, Cardiff LGBTQ+ Pride and many more. 'The Dogs' spent the summer of 2023 touring European festivals finishing with the Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

Further information:


Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3evf22d5

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Bradshaw Hall
April 12th
Commence: 10.00am
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Ryan Watkins

1. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
Oceans (Goff Richards)
2. City of Wrexham Brass Band (Scott Lloyd)
The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson)
3. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Chris Cobon)
Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
4. Thoresby Colliery Band (Luke Pallister)
Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)
5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
The Raid (Oliver Waespi)
6. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Oceans (Goff Richards)

(Break)

7. Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones)
Montage (Peter Graham)
8. Harborough (Ben Smith)
The Day of the Lord (Steven Ponsford)
9. Amington (Chris Barker)
Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson)
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Blitz (Derek Bourgeois)
11. ClockFace Miners Heritage Band (Will Haw)
Images for Brass (Stephen Bulla)
12. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

(Break)

13. Croft Silve (Henry Dunger)
I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)
14. Jackfield (Simon Platford)
Chivalry (Martin Ellerby)
15. Staffordshire Band (Lee Woodward)
In Memorium R.K. (Elgar Howarth)
16. Ratby Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)
Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)
17. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
The Mermaid of Zennor (Philip Harper)
18. Wakefield Metropolitan (Duncan Beckley MBE)
Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)

        

