Foden's double RNCM repeat

The performance of Foden's Band at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival can now be enjoyed on repeat on both Wobplay.com and the BBC.

The performance of Foden's Band at January's RNCM International Brass Band Festival can now be enjoyed both on the wobplay.com media platform as well as on repeat for the next 28 days on BBC Radio 3' flagship 'In Concert' programme.





Three Gods

Hosted by Tom Redmond, it features the UK premiere of Edward Gregson's new tenor horn concerto 'Three Gods' given by Belgian virtuoso Tim de Maeseneer.

Led by Michael Fowles, Foden's programme also included the classic test-pieces, 'Fireworks' and 'Cloudcatcher Fells', as well as 'Elektrodesign' by Elisabeth Vannebo, 'A Leadsman, a Lady and a Lord' by David Stanhope, and 'Fantasia on a Theme of Purcell' by Paul Mealor.

To enjoy:



www.wobplay.com

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00291fp