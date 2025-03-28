                 

Brass Bands Wales launch new player initiative this weekend

If you are anywhere near Llandudno on Saturday get along with an instrument and some willing bodies to help Welsh banding.

Wales
  The event takes place on Saturday at St John's Church in Llandudno

Friday, 28 March 2025

        

Brass Bands Wales will launch its 'Get Back to Banding' initiative this weekend at St John's Church in Llandudno on Saturday 29th March.

The project is aimed at helping players rediscover their love for brass banding in a welcoming and relaxed environment and is designed specifically for those who have taken a break from banding — whether due to career, family, or life's many commitments — and are now ready to pick up their instruments again.

Open to return

Led by experienced tutors, the day will feature an instrument refresher session, ensemble workshop, and a celebratory performance to showcase the initial progress made. It is open to players who last played 5 months to 25 years ago to reconnect with brass banding and see where it takes you next!

Committed

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Brass Bands Wales is committed to strengthening the brass band community across the country, and this initiative is just the beginning.

With survey data showing a significant gap in participation among players in their late 20s to early 50s, 'Back to Banding' is a proactive step in addressing this challenge."

They added: "We're reaching out to former players across North Wales and inviting them to be part of something special — an event that rekindles musical skills, renews friendships, and opens doors to joining a local band once again.

If you've ever thought about returning to brass banding, now is the perfect time."

More information:

Registration and more details are available at: https://brassbands.wales/back-to-banding/

        

