Baker and Wilkinson renew Atlantic connection

A 30 year musical friendship has been reconnected between Brett Baker and Dr Keith Wilkinson.

Friday, 28 March 2025

        

Brett Baker and conductor Dr Keith Wilkinson have renewed a 30 year musical friendship as the trombone soloist recently paid a welcome visit to stay with the family on his USA Tour.

The duo become friends when Brett went on a tour of Switzerland with the William Davis Band which Keith was directing at the time.

On that tour Brett asked Keith if he would consider arranging a few new works for him — the first being the signature solo 'Annie Laurie' by the great Arthur Pryor. Since then Keith has regularly sent Brett works to perform.

Visit

Brett recently visited Keith and his wife, Audrey, and performed at their church where, in addition to a couple of Keith's arrangements for trombone and piano, he featured the beautiful Gowans and Larsson song 'Someone Cares' as well as adding an obligato to the choir anthem.

Brett also took time to visit Dublin Silver Band (see above with MD, Tim Jameson and player Leonard Benitez) to assist them in their preparations for the North American Brass Band Championships which take place in April.

        

