                 

*
banner

News

Hull ready for National Youth Championships

There is a packed day of music making to enjoy at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday with a record field of bands and players taking to the stage.

National Youth Champs
  The Championships take place at Hymers College in Hull

Friday, 28 March 2025

        

The National Youth Championships of Great Britain take place at Hymers College, Hull, on Saturday 29th March and will see a record 40 bands and ensemble perform across three sections.

Sections

This includes the non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase section, which this year welcomes a full roster of bands making their debuts.
The Championship Section will see 12 high-achieving youth bands, including defending champion Wardle Academy, whilst the Yamaha Performance Section is bursting with 21 bands ready to perform on a national stage.

It is envisaged that well over 1,200 youngsters will take part, with a dozen bands making a welcome first appearance.

Brass Foundations

In addition to performances across two halls, there will be trade stalls to visit and workshops led by BBE's Brass Foundations team for both attendees and participants to take part in.

Tickets:

Tickets are available now from the BBE website's events section.
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/579

Non competitive Besson Prodige Section:

Adjudicators: Zoe Wright; Sam Wynne
Start: 9.30am

1. Maybury Primary School Brass Band (9.30am)
2. City of Hull Youth Band (9.50am)
3. Tewit Youth Junior Brass Band (10.10am)
4. Warren Wood Primary School (10.30am)
5. Besses Boys' Training Band (10.50am)
6. Spennymoor Youth Band (11.10am)
7. Egham Training Band (11.30am)


Yamaha Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Jamie Smith; Thomas Dunne; Alan Duguid
Start: 10.00am

1. Kirkbymoorside Youth Band (10.00am)
2. Horbury Victoria Youth Band (10.25am)
3. Firth Park Academy and Sheffield Music Hub Brass Band (10.50am)
4. Dobcross Youth Training Band (11.15am)
5. Wardle Junior Blast (11.40am)
6. Delph Youth Brass Band (12.05pm)

Break

7. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (12.40pm)
8. Northampton County Training Band (1.05pm)
9. Egham Yuth Band (1.30pm)
10. English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (1.55pm)
11. Barnet Youth Brass Band (2.20pm)

Break

12. St Helen's Youth Band (3.20pm)
13. Elland Silver Training Band (3.45pm
14. Astley Youth Band (4.10pm)
15. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (4.35pm)
16. Enderby Youth Band (5.00pm)

Break

17. St Austell Youth (5.35pm)
18. St Nicholas CoE Primary School Band (6.00pm)
19. Lions Academy Band (6.25pm)
20. Fred Longworth High School Brass Band (6.50pm)
21. Shepherd Youth Band (7.15pm)


Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Ashley Dixon; Chris Houlding
Start: 12.45pm

1. Dobcross Youth Brass Band (12.45pm)
2. Lancashire Youth Brass Band (1.15pm)
3. Amersham Youth Band (1.45pm)
4. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (2.15pm)
5. Northampton County Youth Brass Band (2.45pm)
6. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (3.15pm)

Break

7. Youth Brass 2000 (4.00pm)
8. Wardle Academy (4.30pm)
9. Lions Youth Brass (5.00pm)
10. Tewit Youth Senior Band (5.30pm)
11. Elland Silver Youth Brass Band (6.00pm)
12. Grimethorpe North of England Youth (6.30pm)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National Youth Champs

Hull ready for National Youth Championships

March 28 • There is a packed day of music making to enjoy at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday with a record field of bands and players taking to the stage.

Breet and Keith

Baker and Wilkinson renew Atlantic connection

March 28 • A 30 year musical friendship has been reconnected between Brett Baker and Dr Keith Wilkinson.

Wales

Brass Bands Wales launch new player initiative this weekend

March 28 • If you are anywhere near Llandudno on Saturday get along with an instrument and some willing bodies to help Welsh banding.

Golborne

Golborne gain heavy metal sponsorship

March 28 • The Golborne Band has gained sponsorship from specialist scrap metal merchants Tom Martin & Company.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Friday 28 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Christchurch Vintage Brass - Bournemouth School for Girls Chamber Choir

Saturday 29 March • Salvation Army Citadel, Palmerston Road, Boscombe, Dorset. BH1 4HT

Ocean Brass - Southampton Youth Brass Band

Saturday 29 March • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford SO53 2GJ

The Hepworth Band - A Mother's Day Gala Concert with HD9 Youth Brass

Sunday 30 March • The Civic, Holmfirth HD9 3AS

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

March 28 • Wakefield Metropolitan Band invites applications for the vacant Euphonium position.

Harlow Brass Band

March 28 • We are a friendly, welcoming community band. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy performing at a variety of local events throughout the year. We currently have vacancies for:. TROMBONES, PERCUSSION, BACK ROW CORNETS.. But all welcome.

Mereside Brass

March 26 • MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top