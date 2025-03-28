Hull ready for National Youth Championships

There is a packed day of music making to enjoy at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday with a record field of bands and players taking to the stage.

The National Youth Championships of Great Britain take place at Hymers College, Hull, on Saturday 29th March and will see a record 40 bands and ensemble perform across three sections.

Sections

This includes the non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase section, which this year welcomes a full roster of bands making their debuts.

The Championship Section will see 12 high-achieving youth bands, including defending champion Wardle Academy, whilst the Yamaha Performance Section is bursting with 21 bands ready to perform on a national stage.

It is envisaged that well over 1,200 youngsters will take part, with a dozen bands making a welcome first appearance.

Brass Foundations

In addition to performances across two halls, there will be trade stalls to visit and workshops led by BBE's Brass Foundations team for both attendees and participants to take part in.

Tickets:

Tickets are available now from the BBE website's events section.

Non competitive Besson Prodige Section:

Adjudicators: Zoe Wright; Sam Wynne

Start: 9.30am

1. Maybury Primary School Brass Band (9.30am)

2. City of Hull Youth Band (9.50am)

3. Tewit Youth Junior Brass Band (10.10am)

4. Warren Wood Primary School (10.30am)

5. Besses Boys' Training Band (10.50am)

6. Spennymoor Youth Band (11.10am)

7. Egham Training Band (11.30am)





Yamaha Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Jamie Smith; Thomas Dunne; Alan Duguid

Start: 10.00am

1. Kirkbymoorside Youth Band (10.00am)

2. Horbury Victoria Youth Band (10.25am)

3. Firth Park Academy and Sheffield Music Hub Brass Band (10.50am)

4. Dobcross Youth Training Band (11.15am)

5. Wardle Junior Blast (11.40am)

6. Delph Youth Brass Band (12.05pm)

Break

7. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (12.40pm)

8. Northampton County Training Band (1.05pm)

9. Egham Yuth Band (1.30pm)

10. English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (1.55pm)

11. Barnet Youth Brass Band (2.20pm)

Break

12. St Helen's Youth Band (3.20pm)

13. Elland Silver Training Band (3.45pm

14. Astley Youth Band (4.10pm)

15. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (4.35pm)

16. Enderby Youth Band (5.00pm)

Break

17. St Austell Youth (5.35pm)

18. St Nicholas CoE Primary School Band (6.00pm)

19. Lions Academy Band (6.25pm)

20. Fred Longworth High School Brass Band (6.50pm)

21. Shepherd Youth Band (7.15pm)





Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Ashley Dixon; Chris Houlding

Start: 12.45pm

1. Dobcross Youth Brass Band (12.45pm)

2. Lancashire Youth Brass Band (1.15pm)

3. Amersham Youth Band (1.45pm)

4. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (2.15pm)

5. Northampton County Youth Brass Band (2.45pm)

6. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (3.15pm)

Break

7. Youth Brass 2000 (4.00pm)

8. Wardle Academy (4.30pm)

9. Lions Youth Brass (5.00pm)

10. Tewit Youth Senior Band (5.30pm)

11. Elland Silver Youth Brass Band (6.00pm)

12. Grimethorpe North of England Youth (6.30pm)

