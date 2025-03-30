Report & Results: 2025 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Youth Brass 2000 reclaims the Championship honours with Shepherd Youth Group taking the Performance title in Hull.

Despite increasing concerns about the future of music education in the UK, the National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain continues to provide ample evidence of why its provision in schools and local community organisations should be an essential rather than optional investment in any youngster's life.

It was a point pertinently made by adjudicator Chris Houlding before the presentation of the Championship Section awards that rounded off an uplifting day at Hymers College in Hull.

"These are worrying times for music making," he said. "But it has been a privilege to be here today, and part of a unique occasion. Music produces fine human beings, and this event has shown that everyone benefits to have it part of them."

The warm applause that greeted his observations came not only from a packed audience of excited participants, but from teachers, tutors and family members. They not only agreed with every word he said, but had recognised that they had also had played their part in inspiring the 1500 or so youngsters in 40 ensembles to showcase their enthusiasm for music making too.

Championship Section:

A keenly fought Championship Section amply endorsed the "outstanding playing" Chris Houlding and fellow adjudicator Ashley Dixon had heard from the 12 competing bands.

Each displayed balance, dynamic contrast and musical understanding in programmes that included the commissioned set-work, 'Fanfares, Songs and Dances' written by Philip Sparke, as well as eclectic show pieces and impressive soloists.

Excellence

24 carat excellence came from the Gold Award podium finishers of Youth Brass 2000, Wardle Academy and Elland Silver Youth who made the task of crowning the 2025 Champion "extremely difficult to get in order" according to Ashley, and which Chris said, "made for a very fine decision".

After a great deal of consideration, it was Youth Brass 2000 who secured the honours for the ninth time since 2014, with set that opened with a sparkling rendition of the test-piece, followed by a fleet-footed 'Piper of Dundee' by horn soloist Daisy Holiday and the pulsating drive of 'Prismatic Light' to close.

"What an excellent performance... and great classy playing from everyone," Ashley wrote in her adjudication remarks, reserving a special mention to their "outstanding" soloist. Chris agreed, calling Daisy's performance "memorable" as he summed up his observations that it was "youth banding at an extremely high level".

Standard bearer

Once again led by founding conductor Chris Jeans, Youth Brass 2000 remain the standard bearer for others to emulate, with the presentation of five richly deserved Gold Awards (Lancashire Youth and Lions Youth also gained the accolade) highlighting the quality displayed by their rivals.

The joyful screams of title winning delight may be a familiar sound at major championship events, but as the latest generation of players showed, their desire to put it on a repeat loop won't have lost any of its passionate drive by the time they represent England at the 2026 European Youth Championships in Linz.

"I'm very lucky to be able to conduct this band," the MD told 4BR. "They do all the work and have an incredible desire to be the best."

They certainly had to be as defending champion Wardle Academy led by Brad McCulloch opened their challenge with an imposing rendition of 'Living Power'. It was followed by a cracking tuba soloist in Darrol Barry's 'Impromptu', a vibrant account of the set-work and the rousing final section of 'The Kingdom Triumphant'.

The photo-finish for the title was completed by Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison) as they opened with the funky drive of 'Andromeda' by Dan Price, followed by the baritone solo 'With His First Breath' and a well-constructed account of the set-work.

Gold awardees

Just behind were the 18 carat Gold Awardees of Lancashire Youth (Helen Minshall) and Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck).

Both showcased playing of maturity and consideration, especially in their quieter items on a day when the adjudicators said that at times conductors had perhaps allowed dynamic enthusiasm to bounce around the high ceiling main hall.

What was clear though was the quality of the solo performers with each band. They all played with fearless maturity, led by Lancashire's solo cornet player Darcie Dewhurst who deservedly claimed the 'Best Soloist' award with her tender rendition of 'Don't Doubt Him Now'.

With the aim of the contest to offer a "high standard" performance bridge to future student and adult competition, it was encouraging to hear playing that matched competitive ambition with musical realism, especially with the approaches to the set-work — one expertly crafted by the composer to test both basics and advanced skills sets.

Silver quality

The Silver Award performances from Grimethorpe North of England Youth (Jamie Cooper), Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw), Northampton County Youth Brass Band (Iain McKnight), Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (Jonathan Leedale) and Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall) were well chosen and well directed — the soloist and lead lines in each playing with bravura confidence.

Even more encouraging were the Bronze Award performances from Amersham Youth Band and Dobcross Youth Band — two organisations who have for many years been pioneers in long term youth investment. The talent here will surely be nipping at the heels of Youth Brass 2000 in a year's time.

Yamaha Performance Section:

A mammoth field of 21 bands fully endorsed the contest aim of providing an introductory experience to inclusive competitive performance — from community bands to local academies, high schools and public schools and Area Music Services.

With no set-work, it allowed conductors to choose music that both suited their ensemble's current level of musical development, as well you suspect, quite a few of the favourites of the players themselves.

The result was a hugely enjoyable multitude of different genres and styles — from pop hits to test-pieces and just about every musical stop off point in between, played out in a relaxed atmosphere greatly enhanced by compere David Hayward's interaction with both bands and audience alike (and with Alex Humphreys in the Besson and Championship events) that informed supporters and encouraged players.



It was certainly embraced by the trio of youthful adjudicators in Alan Duguid, Tom Dunne and Jamie Smith, perched high at the back of a hall.

"We have had an amazing day," Jamie told the packed audience at the results ceremony. "10 hours just flew. We had as much fun as the players and there was so much variety and brilliant solo playing."

And whilst he did pinpoint things to take away and work on such as balances between main melodic lines and in accompanying soloists, breathing and dynamics, none of the proud families and supporters would have disagreed with his final observation that the overall standard "had been incredible".

Golden podium

The podium Gold Awardees in particular gave performances hallmarked by a command of ensemble basics enhanced by extra levels of musicality — led by the newly crowned champion.

Shepherd Youth Band is part of a remarkable banding organisation based in Huntingdon near York which boasts six different ensembles — from its Brass Roots learners to its Championship Section level senior band. The long-term investment in youth development has already gained widespread acclaim with the latest cohort showcasing their emerging talents under Craig Brown.

Their set which included 'Dance like David', 'Lady Stewart's Air', the flugel solo 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', and 'California Dreamin'' was described by the judges as being "of a very high level with some exceptional solo lines", with "so much to enjoy in terms of band sound, ensemble discipline, expressive musical shaping, good dynamic contrasts and a superb soloist."

Perhaps the most telling description came by them saying; "You're doing all the right things..."

Long distance travellers

Another organisation doing just that is Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (Ian Wilkinson) who made the long journey home to west Wales with a second successive runner-up finish.

A rousing 'Men of Harlech' was followed by a wonderful performance of Herbert Clarke's 'Cousins' by 'Best Soloist' award winner Carys Wood. Adjudicator Jamie Smith, who certainly knows all about solo playing said it was delivered with "such style and poise" and was, "absolutely excellent". 'Lady Stewart's Air' and 'Toccata in D Minor' rounded off yet another deserved Gold Award effort.

St Austell Youth (Anne Minear) claimed third place for a second successive year as they made the even longer trip back to Cornwall with a well merited Gold Award in the boot on the band bus.

Their colourful set of 'Prismatic Light', the finely played soprano solo 'Bilitis', 'Northern Lights' and 'Toss the Feathers' was described as "a great selection and very well sculpted".

Food for thought

The quality of playing on show certainly gave plenty of food for thought for the judges as they compared the performances at the top end of the results table, with excellently delivered sets from Astley Youth, Elland Silver Training, Fred Longworth High School, Kirkbymoorside Youth and St Helens Youth all gaining deserved Gold Awards.

Just behind came engaging Silver Award sets from Horbury Victoria Youth Band, Northampton County Training Band, Egham Youth Band, English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band, and Enderby Youth Band with performances full of vitality and engagement.

So too the Bronze Awardees of Barnet Youth Brass Band, Delph Youth Brass Band, Dobcross Youth Training Band, Lions Academy Band and Wardle Junior Blast, whilst it was great to sit back and enjoy the music making of Firth Park Academy and Sheffield Music Hub Brass Band, Tewit Youth Intermediate Band, and Nicholas CoE Primary School Band.

Besson Prodige Section:

The decision by Brass Bands England to include a non-competitive foundation level of participation at these championships has proved to be a huge success.

Despite the rather chilly hall, its simple aim of offering an opportunity to perform to family and friends whilst gaining valuable feedback from two understanding adjudicators should become the blueprint for others to copy.

Once again it made for a thoroughly joyful, uplifting morning of music making, as youngsters proudly performed clever arrangements (many by the conductors) of Elvis to Beethoven, ABBA to Dvorak, Mambo No.5 to James Bond.

Far and wide

Performers came from far and wide — starting with a cracking set by an ensemble from Maybury Primary School from Hull, which thanks to the work of head-teacher and conductor Alison Grantham now sets music as a core part of its educational offering, resulting in pupils able to choose to play guitar, sing in the choir or play in its brass ensemble.

Making a much longer journey was Egham Training Band from just outside Windsor, which works in a trio of local primary schools to provide free musical tuition for youngsters, as well as a safe and inclusive environment for them to flourish at the band's headquarters once a week.

Meanwhile, well known Foden's players Jonathan Bates and Gary Curtin led the all smiling ensemble from Warren Wood Primary School in Stockport which has seen numbers shoot from just four players to a full band with more now wanting to join each week.

Structured future

Tewit Band and Besses Boy's have already taken the decision to invest time, energy and resources into their long term development of young players, with Allan Briggs and Max Stannard leading ensembles packed full of eager players who it is hoped will follow their well run structures to eventually play in their senior bands.

Incredibly, 11 of the players performing 'Diversions' in the Championship Section at Durham last week with the senior Tewit Silver Band started their musical journeys with their Junior Band here — two of them just four years ago.

Hopefully, that will be the progress of the youngsters with Spennymoor Youth and City of Hull who also showed that in providing a welcoming, inclusive environment for children to learn to play is rewarded tenfold in sheer enjoyment and pride.

Inspirational

The excellent organisation of the Brass Bands England team of volunteers led by Events Manager Jess Wilson, with trade stands and food outlets on hand to fuel musical ambition as well as hungry stomachs also enhanced the wider ranging inclusivity and diversity led aims of the event.

Just watching the proud parents and families, supporters and siblings as the ensembles in the various sections performed was the visible endorsement of the vision to secure the brightest possible future for the banding movement.

Iwan Fox

Results:

Championship Section:



Adjudicators: Ashley Dixon; Chris Houlding

1. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) (Gold)

2. Wardle Academy (Bradley McCulloch) (Gold)

3. Elland Silver Youth Brass Band (Samantha Harrison) (Gold)

Best Soloist: Darcie Dewhurst (cornet) — Lancashire Youth Brass Band

Gold Awards:

Lancashire Youth Brass Band (Helen Minshall)

Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck)

Silver Awards:

Grimethorpe North of England Youth (Jamie Cooper)

Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw)

Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band (James Blake)

Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (Jonathan Leedale)

Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall)

Bronze Awards:

Dobcross Youth Brass Band (James Atkins)

Amersham Youth Band (Ash Horton)





Yamaha Performance Section:



Adjudicators: Jamie Smith; Thomas Dunne; Alan Duguid

1. Shepherd Youth Band (Craig Brown) (Gold)

2. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (Ian Wilkinson) (Gold)

3. St Austell Youth (Anna Minear) (Gold)

Best Soloist: Carys Wood (cornet) — Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band

Gold Awards:

Astley Youth Band (Toby Hobson)

Elland Silver Training Band (Samantha Harrison)

Fred Longworth High School Brass Band (Helen Robinson)

Kirkbymoorside Youth Band (Jeanette Kendall)

St. Helens Youth Band (Jay Hall)

Silver Awards:

Horbury Victoria Youth Band (Michael Dodd)

Northamptonshire County Training Band (Rob Fleming)

Egham Youth Band (James Begg)

English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (Gary Perrin)

Enderby Youth Band (Samantha McClumpha)

Bronze Awards:

Barnet Youth Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)

Delph Youth Brass Band (Matt Simpson)

Dobcross Youth Training Band (Steve Beardmore)

Lions Academy Band (Peter McDonough)

Wardle Junior Blast (Lee Rigg)

Merit Awards:

Firth Park Academy and Sheffield Music Hub Brass Band (Andy Harris)

Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Joe Fearnley)

Nicholas CoE Primary School Band (Chris Binns)

Non competitive Besson Prodige Section:

Adjudicators: Zoe Wright; Sam Wynne

The following ensembles took part:

Maybury Primary School Brass Band (Alison Grantham)

City of Hull Youth Band (Garry Oglesby)

Tewit Youth Junior Brass Band (Allan Biggs)

Warren Wood Primary School (Jonny Bates)

Besses Boys' Training Band (Max Stannard)

Spennymoor Youth Band (Fiona Casewell)

Egham Training Band (Hannah Griffin)