Results: 2025 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Ashley Dixon; Chris Houlding
1. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) (Gold)
2. Wardle Academy (Bradley McCulloch) Gold)
3. Elland Silver Youth Brass Band (Samantha Harrison) (Gold)
Best Soloist: Darcie Dewhurst (cornet) — Lancashire Youth Brass Band
Gold Awards:
Lancashire Youth Brass Band (Helen Minshall)
Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck)
Silver Awards:
Grimethorpe North of England Youth (Jamie Cooper)
Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw)
Northampton County Youth Brass Band (Iain McKnight)
Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (Jonathan Leedale)
Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall)
Bronze Awards:
Dobcross Youth Brass Band (James Atkins)
Amersham Youth Band (Ash Horton)
Yamaha Performance Section:
Adjudicators: Jamie Smith; Thomas Dunne; Alan Duguid
1. Shepherd Youth Band (Craig Brown) (Gold)
2. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (Ian Wilkinson) (Gold)
3. St Austell Youth (Anna Minear) (Gold)
Best Soloist: Carys Wood (cornet) — Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band
Gold Awards:
Astley Youth Band (Toby Hobson)
Elland Silver Training Band (Samantha Harrison)
Fred Longworth High School Brass Band (Helen Robinson)
Kirkbymoorside Youth Band St Helen's Youth Band (Jeanette Hall)
St. Helens Youth Band (Jay Hall)
Silver Awards:
Horbury Victoria Youth Band (Michael Dodd)
Northampton County Training Band (Iain McKnight)
Egham Youth Band (James Begg)
English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (Gary Perrin)
Enderby Youth Band (Samantha McClumpha)
Bronze Awards:
Barnet Youth Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)
Delph Youth Brass Band (Matt Simpson)
Dobcross Youth Training Band (Steve Beardmore)
Lions Academy Band (Peter McDonough)
Wardle Junior Blast (Lee Rigg)
Merit Awards:
Firth Park Academy and Sheffield Music Hub Brass Band (Andy Harris)
Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Joe Fearnley)
Nicholas CoE Primary School Band (Chris Binns)