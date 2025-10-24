Jackson joins Amersham for free swing in London

If you are anywhere near Regent Hall in London this evening and want to enjoy a free night of swing and big band bangers then make sure you get along...

The remarkable singer and trumpet player Georgina Jackson will join forces with the Amersham Band in the heart of London this evening (Friday 24th October — 7.30pm).

The free event forms part of the Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival which started earlier this month and has seen a series of concert performances.

Performer

Georgina is a hugely respected jazz and big band performer, working for many years with the likes of Frank Sinatra Jnr, Nancy Sinatra and Seal.

The Yamaha artist has been a resident singer of the famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Orchestra, performing repertoire from Maynard Ferguson to Challa Khan via Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee. She has also been a headline performer at the renowned International Trumpet Guild Conference in Hollywood alongside Arturo Sandoval.

Electrifying

Looking forward to the night, Amersham Band MD Paul Fisher told 4BR: "This is going to be incredible. I've known Georgina for many years, and I'm always left blown away by her performances.

Come along and I'll guarantee you will be electrified — especially with hits such as 'Goldfinger', Wonderful World', 'Change Partners' and 'Let's Face the Music and Dance' on the menu."

Time and place

Amersham Band and Georgina Jackson

Regent Hall

Oxford Street, London

Friday 24th October (7.30pm)

Entry: Free